Anna And Blake BFFs? Abercrombie & Fitch Infested with Bedbugs!

RT @ derekblasberg http://twitpic.com/22xypu Me, a clear umbrella, bottled water and @Jess_Stam at dinner at the Hotel Costes #couture

Looks like someone rained on Derek Blasberg’s couture party.



RT @ LorraineELLE I dislike the phrase ‘investment buys’ – i never buy anything to throw it away. Everything is an investment?

The 4th of July long weekend made somebody very philosophical today.

RT @ CathyHorynNYT Carmen Kass opens Armani couture, followed by suits in glitter wools, choc and beige.

We’re sure it was divine, but please don’t say wool when it’s 107 degrees in NYC today!

RT @ MsBarRefaeli Wanna see who your true friends are? F**k up and see who stays by your side

We guess that’s one way to do it…

RT @ bryanboy will try to hand-deliver a note to anna w. later at chanel. any special messages you want me to say?

Are bloggers getting too bold for their britches? Discuss.

No one ever said that Anna doesn’t pick favorites! It seems the Vogue editrix not only likes Blake Lively enough to put her on the mag’s cover, but she’s also taken to hanging out with the Gossip Girl. The two were spotted side by side front row at Dior Haute Couture yesterday making a very interesting pair. (Getty)



Anna Wintour and Blake Lively at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Show in Paris on July 5. Photo: Eric Ryan/Getty Images



Ferragamo is targeting the youngsters. The Italiano brand is launching a footwear line in September aimed at the teen set featuring bold colors and even bolder logos. (Refinery 29)

Seems you can’t just go stealing someone’s name for your own marketing purposes. George Clooney is set to testify at a trial for three guys who tried just that with the Syriana’s star’s moniker for a clothing label. (Ok! Magazine via Peace FM Online)



Although it was the 4th of July, we can forgive Serena Williams for wearing Brit label Burberry after her Wimbeldon win. Plus, she looked fantastic out of her tennis whites and in something with a little more sparkle. (Burberry)



Serena Williams takes the top spot at Wimbledon. Photo courtesy of Burberry

First Hollister and now Abercrombie & Fitch? If the strong scent of cologne wasn’t enough to scare you off before, an NYC outpost of A&F was shut down due to a bedbug outbreak. (WWD)



