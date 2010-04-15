(Ann Taylor) LOFT Doesn’t Want Us to Try Too Hard

L to R: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mena Suvari. Photos: INF

Ann Taylor Loft has a new name now the simply titled LOFT and along with the catchier title is a fresh look. Gone are the more staid office attire. Instead, the retailer has added some fashion cred courtesy of its new Style Studio.

For the first installation, the brand tapped stylists of the moment Tina Chai, Kate Young and Joanna Blades. “We’re like the younger sister who’s off doing her own things now,” LOFT’s fashion director Alia Ahmed-Yahia chatted with us on the new vibe. “And we didn’t want it to look like the clothes were trying too hard. It’s not over-layered or over-stylized. We wanted it to be relatable,” Ahmed-Yahia added.

With the stylist trifecta the three resumes reads a who’s who list of designers and mags (e.g. Italian Vogue, Thakoon and Vanity Fair) naturally a debut party, and at cool downtown NYC spot Bowery Hotel, was in order.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mena Suvari stopped by to take a peek, while Alexa Chung hopped the pond to jump on the DJ decks. But what’s turning a new hip leaf without a band du jour? Not to worry, that was provided courtesy of a special performance by Ra Ra Riot.



Amanda Hearst, Photo: INF