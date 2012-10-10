Ann Romney’s Favorite Designer Dishes On That Leather Dress, Mitt’s Styling Choices, More

While President Obama and Mitt Romney address political issues in not-so-heated debates, the ladies behind the men are making just as much, if not more, noise many thanks to their wardrobes. WWD caught up with fashion designer Alfred Fiandaca, the man behind the majority of Ann Romney’s outfit choices (yes, even that leather dress).

The biggest takeaways from the interview? Mitt likes to dress Ann (which we guess isn’t too creepy), namely in red and pink. Then there’s the topic of Ann’s habit of — gasp — recycling outfits, which she’s known to do. “She’s secure enough to wear something she likes, no matter how old it is,” Fiandaca revealed. With prices from his line ranging from $495 to $1,200, we’d probably wear pieces more than once, too.

In any case, the fashion designer also reflects on the “controversial” leather dress Romney wore while making an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” claiming she “likes to wear edgier things than people realize.” Edgy’s not really the word that comes to mind when we think of the conservative Mormon mother of five, but hey, whatever works.

Photo via NBC