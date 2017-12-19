18 Sleek Ankle-Length Coats You’re Definitely Going to Want

If you’re aiming to stay warm from head to literal toe this winter, ankle-length coats are likely your best bet. We’ve seen well-dressed celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Rihanna wearing coats that practically skim the ground, and aside from presumably keeping them toasty AF, it’s also a damn good look.

The length of these coats gives them a polished air that Jenna Lyons would definitely approve of, making them ideal to cinch on over your work outfits or wear to an evening event. On the other hand, a cool color, print, or fabric can give make ankle-length coats equal parts sleek, chic, and playful.

If you’re curious about how to style a floor-sweeping coat, click through the slideshow ahead for inspiration and some of our favorite picks on the market right now.