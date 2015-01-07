StyleCaster
30 Ways to Wear Ankle-Length Coats This Winter

Kristen Bousquet
by
Maybe we have Kanye West to thank for this trend considering he’s been playing fashion puppet-master to his leading lady, Kim Kardashian, or maybe it’s just because they’re incredibly fashionable and warm, but ankle-length overcoats coats are everywhere this winter.

When you’re forced to bare the cold, it makes perfect sense to cover as much of your body as possible to keep warm, but aside from the fact that these coats keep the freezing air out, they also give any outfit a serious dose of chic—even if Max Mara isn’t in your budget. And if you’re petite and worried about drowning in fabric, just remember to keep what your wearing underneath tailored and fairly close-cut (ahem, Kim’s perpetual pencil skirts and crops.)

If you’re wondering how to style your ankle-length coat, read on: We’ve gathered 30 amazing looks from top bloggers and street style stars.

 

1 of 30

Photo: The Midnite Blues

Photo: Man Repeller

Photo: Fashion Landscape

Photo: Maja Wyh

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

Photo: Fash N Chips

Photo: 9 to 5 Chic

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Tiphaine's Diary

Photo: Berta Bernard

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Free People

Photo: Style Trunk

Photo: Mesmerize Fashion

Photo: Dress Kot

Photo: The Garment Rag

Photo: My Blonde Gal

Photo: The Mysterious Girl

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Pop Sugar AU

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Fashionising

Photo: Ms. Natika

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Faiiint

Photo: Joujou Villeroy

Photo: Chaloth

Photo: The Wanderlust

Photo: Sorelle in Style

