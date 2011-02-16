Object Of Desire

Ankasa Embroidered Ikat Pillow, $210 at Barneys.com

Reason #1

We’re still not over the sale madness and this unique orange pillow, reduced from $350 to $210, is the next item on our list of slashed must-haves.

Reason #2

This linen pillow with an embroidered geometric pattern makes for the perfect couch accessory. It will either liven up your winter home or add a little something special to your summer home.

Reason #3

Heading out east for your friend’s BBQ? Ankasa’s pillow also makes for a great housewarming gift. Be careful though, you may start getting invited over every weekend in hopes of receiving a gift like this.