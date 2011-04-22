Anja’s Wedding Dress Designer, Moss Is Colorful, Win YSL Tix

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Kate Moss gets super colorful in the May issue of French Vogue. (Styleite)

Full Frontal Fashion and Sundance Selects are giving away tickets to the seriously awesome YSL documentary L’amour Fou at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 26th! After the screening, you’ll head over to a hot spot in the Meat Packing district for the exclusive after party. Deadline to enter is noon on Friday April 22nd. (Full Frontal Fashion)

Andr Leon Talley kind of gets what being green means, telling the Cut, “You have to wake up and be conscious of everything, the way you dispose of things. I do make trips to the Dumpster. And I am proud of that because its far from my house. But I make a special effort to go to the Dumpster and put the cardboard with the cardboard, and plastic with the plastics.” (NY Mag)

Prabal Gurung was honored, yet surprised with being mentioned as a possibility for the Dior spot, “Its unbelievable. It isnt something I was expecting Im just going to say i was very humbled, grateful and thankful. I dont want to say more.” (Fashionista)

Freja is also colorful in French Vogue May. Theme? (Fashion Copious)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @finkelfinder Hmmm, too much? #chanel #debating http://twitpic.com/4o374j Too much? Never.

RT @Jxxsy Heading to Standard Hotel for Russian Tatler shoot featuring @luigitadini, Anouck Lepere, @zanigugelmann, James Ransone and Julie Ordon. HOT Sounds basically amazing.

RT @fashionologie Anja Rubik to Wed in Pucci in July http://www.fashionologie.com/15938985 #perfect

RT @AskMrMickey Don’t get fancy, just get dancy. I love @pink Words to live by.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Aritizia made a very fun behind the scenes video for the opening of their flagship in SoHo.