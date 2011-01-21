Anja and Sasha: Couples That Pose Together, Stay Together

The newly engaged couple Anja Rubik and Sasha Knezevic are taking to the February fashion mags to proclaim their love. They are featured on the cover of Vogue Russia accompanied by a cheesy Bonnie and Clyde-esque editorial by Alexi Lubomirski as well as in an American Vogue portrait by Patrick Demarchelier in honor of Valentine’s Day. The duo told the magazine that on their first date they both showed up to Central Park wearing “identical Rag & Bone shirts and Helmut Lang jeans.” Sounds like a match made in heaven.

Photo: Camilla Akrans

Anja and Sasha have appeared together in GAP and DKNY advertisements, in editorials for Man About Town and Viva!, and they even co-edit 25 Magazine. All of their world travels and shared photo shoots must be so much fun, and you know what they say: The couple that plays together, stays together!

I can’t wait to see what Anja wears on her big day, and I am already envious thinking about their future child and the genetic gifts that will be bestowed upon him or her.