Anja Rubik Volunteers At Orphanages And More From The Model Behavior Event

This past Friday, model Elettra Wiedemann and a bevy of her fabulous friends gathered to celebrate the launch of Model Behavior, an online charity auction that will benefit One Frickin’ Day, the organization she co-founded with James Marshall. “One Frickin’ Day is a charity we started to really focus on projects where the need was great, and the goals were attainable,” Elettra said. “What we ask from everybody is ‘just one frickin’ day’: One day of their salary, one day of their time, or one service.” Elettra’s stylist Nick Steele who created the Model Behavior auction as his one day of service collected all of the dresses and put them up for auction, which will be available for bid through December 7. Other items include tickets to Prabal Gurung and Jason Wu‘s fashion shows, a Lancome makeover and a shopping-slash-styling session with Cynthia Rowley.

Models like Karolina Kurkova, Arlenis Sosa (who was donating the gorgeous Herve Leger dress off her back!), Chanel Iman and Tyra Banks who is generously parting ways with a stunning Georges Chakra gown she wore to the 2008 BET Honors have all donated dresses from their personal collections to benefit the cause. This year, all proceeds will go towards solar-electrifying clinics in Haiti and Rwanda in a partnership with the Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF). You can check out all of the items at Charitybuzz, and to read Anja Rubik‘s insight on the event and philanthropy, continue reading below!



How did you get involved with this event tonight?

Elettra called me up and asked if I wanted to donate a dress I love her charity, it’s such a great idea, and so simple. So I found a dress that I loved and donated it; it’s a Matthew Williamson dress that I wore to his store opening and, actually, in his show a couple of seasons back.

Do you have any other charities or causes that are really close to your heart?

The SPCA, because both of my parents are vets and I’ve always loved animals. There’s also amfAR whether it’s in New York or Milan I always support it. Right now, to be honest, since there are so many charities I am trying to take part in, many [charities] until I find the one I’m most comfortable with so I can spend more time on one particular cause.

Do you have a story about a day that you’ve spent helping out the community that’s really touched you?

I used to do a lot of things with orphanages at home in Poland. When they take you to these orphanages and you meet the little kids, it’s really heartbreaking. You want to adopt all of them and take them with you! But, you know, it’s not possible. Once I went thinking I was only going to spend an hour, and I ended up staying for five, six hours. It’s really hard to let go. They had this idea that people should take these kids in for Christmas, and then the kids have to go back to the orphanages. It’s kind of sad, but then again they have this wonderful Christmas they spend with loving people who could give them what their own parents couldn’t.

What advice do you have for young people looking to get involved in charities who don’t necessarily have a lot of money to spend or donate?

I think you should find a cause close to your heart, and even if you can only give a very small amount I actually just donated to a charity today in honor of Julia Roitfeld‘s birthday. Instead of gifts, she wanted us to contribute to the Make a Wish foundation. You can give, you know, ten dollars and it will help to make a child’s dream come true.