Anja Rubik Got Married! Check Out Her Pucci Wedding Dress

It seems like single supermodels are becoming very hard to come by. In the last few months alone, Natasha Poly, Lily Aldridge and Kate Moss have all tied the knot with lavish ceremonies and custom designer gowns, and Anja Rubik is the latest leggy babe to be taken off the market.

The Polish model married her equally attractive boyfriend Sasha Knezevic over the weekend on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. Anja wore a Pucci mini-dress with a long train designed by Peter Dundas, who also was a guest at the nuptials. Her gown’s lace detailing and voluminous, floor-length veil added the perfect amount of feminine sweetness, but let’s be real: her gorgeous gams are probably what caught everyone’s attention. Don’t you agree?

Congratulations to the happy couple! Click through to see some initial snapshots of Anja’s dress.

Photos via Fashionologie