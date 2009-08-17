And Anja Makes Three

Anja Rubik pops up on August’s Vogue Nippon wearing the very same Dolce & Gabbana dress we spotted on both Daria Werbowy and Catherine McNeil in September issues.

The spread, titled “High Maintenance,” shows Anja looking very rich in some of the best pieces of the season from Balenciaga, Chloe, Balmain, and Roberto Cavalli. She seems to be playing the type of jet-setting party girl who only ever gets photographed alone. An oversized camel colored wool overcoat and rouched gold lame minidress scream Upper East Side in the ’80s, which were all about keeping up appearances.

[I know what you wore last season…]