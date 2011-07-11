Anja is the Face of Fendi Again, Barely Recognizable

Last season’s Fendi ads depicted Anja Rubik (the world’s top model?) as an icy Hitchcock blond hanging out in a mid century hotel room.

For Fall 2011, the model is back for the third season, again shot by Karl Lagerfeld. Perhaps, Fendi was considering using another girl, but since Anja was deemed so influential the brand figured they had better stick with what works, except make her look totally different?

Between the lighting, the very dark, very short hair and the cat eye, Anja is barely recognizable. I will, however, say that she still looks rather hot and I dig that jacket.