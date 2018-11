The first images of Gucci’s Fall 2009 campaign are out. This one features Anja Rubik shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The rest of the campaign features Gucci standbys Jacquetta Wheeler, Raquel Zimmermann, Freja Beha Erichsen, Natasha Poly, and Abbey Lee Kershaw and newbies Myf Shepherd, Dree Hemingway, and Jamie Bochert.

Fall campaign season is under way, are you excited?

[fashionologie]