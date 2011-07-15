Anja & Baptiste Play House For Fendi’s Fall Campaign

We’ve already discussed Anja Rubik‘s appearance in the Fendi Fall 2011 ad campaign rocking some very short, very dark locks. In the just-released full spread, she and Baptiste Giabiconi portray a happy family who are sitting for a hand-painted portrait in the chicest studio – and wearing the fanciest clothes – that we’ve ever seen.

The artist creating the family portrait is another one of Karl’s muses, Brad Kroenig, whose adorable little boy appears to be the blonde child in the picture holding Baptiste’s hand (the only reason we know this is because he actually walked the Chanel runway with his dad at the Spring/Summer 2011 show). Any family decked out in Fendi must be a happy one indeed!

Click through to see the artful images!

Images via Design Scene