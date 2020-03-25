Anine Bing’s Massive Sale is Here to Upgrade Your WFH Style—Without Dropping Major Coin

Sure, most of us may be living in our cozy sweatpants and pajamas for the next month or so, but at some point, we’re bound to get bored with moping around the house while working from home in our decidedly “chic loungewear.” Fortunately, cult-favorite designer Anine Bing has just launched a special sale on the website in order to treat all of us hopeless, yet fashion-obsessed housebound customers yearning for a stylish escape from reality.

Whether you’re really growing sick of your current lounge attire lineup, or simply need an excuse to look forward to the time when we’ll be able to go back to the office—or just out, in general, Anine Bing’s current sale is the excuse you’ve been looking for to invest in some springtime essentials without breaking the bank—and without leaving the couch, for that matter. So yes, fellow fashion girls, rejoice because right now you can score a rare twenty-five percent off sitewide (yes, that means just about everything) on the LA cool-girl brand’s most coveted pieces.

From her signature, structured blazers to her vintage-inspired graphic tee’s and tons of flattering denim styles now is most definitely the time to stock up on all of your favorite items while they’re not full price (which frankly, is kind of rare.) So what’s the catch? You simply have to give them your email address to get the code, but you can always unsubscribe later. To be perfectly honest, we think it’s totally worth it, BTW. Take a peek below to check out everything I’m currently adding to cart. But hurry…stock is starting to sell out.

A classic, seasonally transitional staple.

This vintage rock-tee-inspired sweatshirt is the perfect “off-duty” piece that super cozy, but also looks chic.

I live for a classic, exposed button fly jean, and these are perfection.

These embellished calf leather and suede statement booties give any outfit a bit of that extra something.

The most perfect mid-sized gilded chain necklace I ever did see.

