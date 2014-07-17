There are some celebrities that we’ve always known voiced famous animated characters: Mike Myers as Shrek, Robin Williams as Aladdin’s genie, and—more recently—Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as Anna and Elsa in “Frozen.” There are also a number of stars that—up until recently—we never knew offered up their pipes to voice two-dimensional characters.

For example, who knew Fergie was the vocal force behind Charlie Brown’s sister Sally in ’80s “Peanuts” specials? Or that Melissa McCarthy spent years lending her voice to DNAmy, the villain of Disney’s “Kim Possible”? Or that Busta Rhymes, George Clooney, and Scarlett Johansson also made animated appearances?

We could play the “who knew” game forever, so let’s just get down to it: Click through the gallery above to see 15 surprising celebrities who voiced animated characters, and let us know if you think the age-old rumor that animated folks resemble the actors playing them are true!