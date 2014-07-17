There are some celebrities that we’ve always known voiced famous animated characters: Mike Myers as Shrek, Robin Williams as Aladdin’s genie, and—more recently—Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as Anna and Elsa in “Frozen.” There are also a number of stars that—up until recently—we never knew offered up their pipes to voice two-dimensional characters.
For example, who knew Fergie was the vocal force behind Charlie Brown’s sister Sally in ’80s “Peanuts” specials? Or that Melissa McCarthy spent years lending her voice to DNAmy, the villain of Disney’s “Kim Possible”? Or that Busta Rhymes, George Clooney, and Scarlett Johansson also made animated appearances?
We could play the “who knew” game forever, so let’s just get down to it: Click through the gallery above to see 15 surprising celebrities who voiced animated characters, and let us know if you think the age-old rumor that animated folks resemble the actors playing them are true!
Who: Fergie
Character: Sally Brown, "Peanuts"
This pop singer and former child actress voiced the character of Charlie Brown's sister Sally in two made-for-TV Peanuts specials in 1984 and 1985, as well as in four episodes of "The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show."
Who: Alexander Gould
Character: Nemo in "Finding Nemo"
Fans of the long-running Showtime series "Weeds" will reconginzie Gould as Shane Botwin, but he also voiced Nemo in Disney/Pixar's 2003 mega-hit.
Who: Mila Kunis
Charcter: Meg Griffin, "Family Guy"
In 1999, Kunis replaced Lacey Chabert in the role of daugher Meg in the hit animated series, and was nominated for an Annie Award in the category of Voice Acting in an Animated Television Production in 2007.
Who: Mel Gibson
Character: John Smith in "Pochahontas"
Gibson voiced English settler Smith in Disney's 1995 animated version of "Pochahontas." Fun fact: Gibson's younger brother Donal Gibson voiced Smith in the 1998 direct-to-video sequel "Pocahontas II: Journey to the New World."
Who: Scarlett Johansson
Character: Mindy in "The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie"
In 2004, ScarJo voiced the charachter of Princess Mindy in SpongeBob's big-screen flick.
Who: Constance Shulman
Character: Patty Mayonnaise on "Doug"
Who knew Yoga Jones from "Orange is the New Black" voiced the character of Southern tomboy Patti on Nickelodeon's beloved '90s animated series "Doug"?
Who: George Clooney
Character: Sparky the Dog in "South Park" and Doctor Gouach in "South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut"
Yes, Clooney was involved with South Park ... twice. First, he voiced Stan's gay dog Sparky, and later, Dr. Gouache in the 1999 movie version.
Who: Busta Rhymes
Character: Reptar in "Rugrats: The Movie"
Rapper Busta Rhymes lent his gravelly voice to the Reptar, the beloved green T-Rex in Nickelodeon's 1998 big-screen version of "Rugrats."
Who: Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell
Characters: The Ambiguously Gay Duo, "Saturday Night Live."
This sketch—that ran as part of SNL's TV Funhouse segment—was intended to satirize suggestions that early Batman comics implied a homosexual relationship between Batman and Robin.
Who: Melissa McCarthy
Character: Amy Hall (a.k.a. DNAmy) on "Kim Possible."
Mccarthy voiced this minor villain on the popular Disney series, who was written to be world's foremost engineer in genetics, yet had a childlike demeanor, collected dolls, and loved anything pink, cute, and fluffy.
Who: Michael Cera
Character: Brother Bear Berenstain in "The Berenstain Bears"
This indie favorite provided the voice for Brother Bear in the Canadian version of "The Berenstain Bears" animated series, which ran from 2002 to 2005.
Who: J.K. Simmons
Character: The Yellow M&M
Actor Simmons—who you might recall recently starred in NBC's canceled show "Growing Up Fisher" also voices the loveable yellow M&M on all the candy's commercials.
Who: Jaleel White
Character: Sonic the Hedgehog
Best known for playing the world's biggest nerd Steve Urkel on "Family Matters," White also voiced Sonic the Hedgehog for the animated series based on the video game when he was 16 years old, and again in the TV series "Sonic Underground" in 1999.
Who: Tate Donovan
Character: Hercules
Veteran actor Donovan—best known for his roles in hit shows like "The Oc" and "Damages"—also voiced Hercules in Disney's 1997 movie of the same name.
Who: Jessica Walter
Character: Fran Sinclair, "Dinosaurs"
Before she played the martini-swilling matriarch on "Arrested Development," Walter voiced the mom in "Dinosaurs," a 1991 show that aired on ABC about a family of anthropomorphic dinos created using puppetry and animation.