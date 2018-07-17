13 Animal Print Accessories That Will Elevate Any Outfit

When it comes to animal prints, there are a few schools of thought. First, there are the minimalists—people who insist that animal prints should be worn sparingly. Then, there are the maximalists (ahem, yours truly). We turn to animal prints whenever we want a head-turning look that lets us channel our inner ’80s rock star or evoke our 80-year-old grandmother’s vintage style. Then, there are the animal print naysayers—people who insist that we leave animal prints to those ’80s rock stars (and our 80-year-old grandparents).
Well I’ve got some news for everyone involved in this debate: Word on the street is that some animal prints (like leopard print) are now being considered neutrals, so if there were ever a time to go all-in on animal prints, it’s now.
When I say “go all-in on animal prints,” I don’t necessarily mean you should mix and match every animal print in your closet. (Don’t get me wrong—you definitely can. But even I, a self-proclaimed animal print maximalist, have limits.) What I’m really encouraging is that you stock up on animal print clothes—and more importantly, accessories—so you have some go-to items to turn to the next time you want to add a printed punch to your look.
Maybe your style is classic-chic, and the majority of your wardrobe comes in shades of black, white and gray. No problem—grab a dark snakeskin print bag (see slide 12) or slip into a subtle kitten mule (we love these on slides 4 and 8). Just a little pop of animal print will keep your look playful yet sophisticated.
And if you’d rather opt for a bolder look, try the printed fanny pack in slide 5, or make a statement with the to-die-for printed boots in slide 2.
One last thing: Remember how I said that some animal prints are entering neutral territory? That’s because they’re incredibly versatile. You can toss on a leopard belt (peep the one in slide 6) over pretty much anything you’re already wearing, and a printed bag will probably match any dress in your closet.
Here, 13 animal print accessories that are fun, chic and completely versatile. Whether you’re an animal print maximalist or minimalist, we’re sure you’ll want to add some of these to your closet ASAP.
Leopard Sunnies
Add a little animal print flair to any look with these super affordable sunnies.
Sunglasses, $30 at Genuine People
Statement Printed Boots
Looking to make a colorful statement? Meet your sole-mate. These boots are a guaranteed conversation starter—and a total show-stopper.
Rylee boot, $1,640 at Chloé
A Colorful Snakeskin Bag
Looking for a more subtle approach to animal print? Try this snakeskin bag.
Dionysus snakeskin mini bag, $1,600 at Gucci
Mini Mules
This heeled mule is the perfect way to add a little animal print to your look without feeling overdone.
Gianvito Rossi mules, $489 at Net-a-Porter
A Leopard-Print Fanny Pack
Business on the left, party on the right. We're living for this two-toned fanny pack—which is one of the easiest ways to dip your toes into animal print trend.
Attica leopard fanny pack, $695 at Alexander Wang
A Must-Have Belt
Every girl needs at least one cheetah-print belt. It can be styled with most—if not all—of the pieces in you closet, and will undoubtedly be your most versatile statement accessory.
Cheetah calf hair belt, $28 at Gap
A Zebra Crossbody
Move over leopard, because zebra is having a major moment, and this crossbody bag will be the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Saint Laurent bag, $1,450 at Farfetch
Tiger Heels
We can't decide which detail we love the most—the mirrored heel, the tie or the print itself. Snag yourself a pair of these pumps before it's too late.
Proenza Schouler heels, $1,140 at Shopbop
A Touch of Leopard
Add the final touch to your look with a colorful leopard print scarf. It can be worn around your neck, head, as a belt or tie around your bag.
Kenzo scarf, $245 at Farfetch
Leopard Sneakers
An animal print sneaker can instantly dress up a simple pair of jeans—and take your street style look to the next level.
Sneakers, $295 at Coach
Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Me-ow! These rose gold leopard sunnies are the only thing your go-to summer look is missing.
Sunglasses, $495 at Jimmy Choo
A Neutral Snakeskin Purse
This neutral snakeskin purse is a more elevated take on animal prints. It'll look great next to your night-out dress (or dress up your day look).
Bottega Veneta Purse, $1,260 at My Theresa
A Leopard Baker Boy Hat
Looking for a fresh way to add animal prints to your look? This baker boy hat is a great place to start.
Leopard Baker Boy hat, $30 at Topshop
