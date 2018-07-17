13 Animal Print Accessories That Will Elevate Any Outfit

When it comes to animal prints, there are a few schools of thought. First, there are the minimalists—people who insist that animal prints should be worn sparingly. Then, there are the maximalists (ahem, yours truly). We turn to animal prints whenever we want a head-turning look that lets us channel our inner ’80s rock star or evoke our 80-year-old grandmother’s vintage style. Then, there are the animal print naysayers—people who insist that we leave animal prints to those ’80s rock stars (and our 80-year-old grandparents).

Well I’ve got some news for everyone involved in this debate: Word on the street is that some animal prints (like leopard print) are now being considered neutrals, so if there were ever a time to go all-in on animal prints, it’s now.

When I say “go all-in on animal prints,” I don’t necessarily mean you should mix and match every animal print in your closet. (Don’t get me wrong—you definitely can. But even I, a self-proclaimed animal print maximalist, have limits.) What I’m really encouraging is that you stock up on animal print clothes—and more importantly, accessories—so you have some go-to items to turn to the next time you want to add a printed punch to your look.

Maybe your style is classic-chic, and the majority of your wardrobe comes in shades of black, white and gray. No problem—grab a dark snakeskin print bag (see slide 12) or slip into a subtle kitten mule (we love these on slides 4 and 8). Just a little pop of animal print will keep your look playful yet sophisticated.

And if you’d rather opt for a bolder look, try the printed fanny pack in slide 5, or make a statement with the to-die-for printed boots in slide 2.

One last thing: Remember how I said that some animal prints are entering neutral territory? That’s because they’re incredibly versatile. You can toss on a leopard belt (peep the one in slide 6) over pretty much anything you’re already wearing, and a printed bag will probably match any dress in your closet.

Here, 13 animal print accessories that are fun, chic and completely versatile. Whether you’re an animal print maximalist or minimalist, we’re sure you’ll want to add some of these to your closet ASAP.