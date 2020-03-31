23 Fierce Animal Print Outfits So You Can Go FULL ‘Tiger King’

When it comes to animal print-related fashion trends, it’s safe to say The Cheetah Girls walked so Tiger King could run. While binge-watchers everywhere have been captivated with Joe Exotic’s zany personality and the murder-mystery of what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, they’ve also been obsessed with the ~unique~ fashion within the series. The animal print clothing trend ignited by Tiger King has officially taken over, and while leopard print is always in style, tiger print might be giving it a run for its money in 2020. Still, animal prints of all varieties are cool right now, so grab your Carole Baskin best and get ready to dress up, tiger style. Rawr.

If bold patterns intimidate you, animal prints should definitely be your first foray into the world of statement dressing. Why, you ask? Unlike most polka dots, paids or zig zag prints you might come across at the mall, the majority of tiger stripes and cheetah prints are neutral in color, so you can pair them with black, brown or white without worrying about a potential clash. While Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin leaned towards more over-the-top animal print lewks, you can totally incorporate one or two tiger-inspired pieces into your wardrobe without looking like you just stepped out of a cub-petting sesh at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

If you’re ready to give the trend a whirl and embrace your inner big cat, read on for some stylish (and a few funky) animal-printed picks below, all guaranteed to help you look fierce AF.

1. Tiger Print Minidress

Throw on the Leith Minidress with some strappy black sandals and call it a night-out look.

2. Tiger Drawing Tee

I can think of a million and one ways to wear this Project Social Leopard Boxy Tee.

3. Striped Chiffon Slip

When it’s time to ~slip into something more comfortable~, consider the Savage X Fenty Striped Chiffon Slip.

4. Pink Tiger Sweatshirt

If you’re a girly girl at heart, you’ll love the pink tiger striping on the Rails Theo Sweatshirt.

5. Tiger PJs

Dream sweet dreams of freeing all the tigers in captivity while wearing the Chalmers Mia Pajamas.

6. Cheetah Minidress

Tiger print is trending, but cheetah is still hip! This Eggie Victoria Dress proves it.

7. Tiger Leggings

I saw Carole Baskin compliment someone’s tiger leggings, so I bought the Sister Amy Printed Leggings.

8. Leopard Mesh Bra

9. Tiger Crop Top

The Tiger Striped Print Crop Top would look great with a black skirt or dark denim shorts on a summer night out.

10. Animal Print Slip-Ons

11. Cheetah Crop Top & Bike Shorts

If you are into color, you’ll die for this Leopard Print Tank Top & Biker Shorts Set. So fierce.

12. Tiger Tote

I know tigers aren’t aqua in nature, but I’m still a fan of the pretty color combo on this Vince Camuto Orla Canvas Tote.

13. Cheetah Clutch

16. Animal Print Slides

In addition to being cute, the Melissa Double-Strap Slides are also comfortable AF.

17. Leopard Midi Skirt

18. Animal Print Bodysuit

I’m so into this Verdusa Backless Bodysuit paired with dark denim and a cropped leather jacket. Yes x 1000.

19. Animal Print Sandals

I love the way these SODA Espadrille Sandals mix cheetah and tiger prints in one shoe!

20. Faux-Wrap Tiger Dress

21. Cheetah Reusable Bag

The BAGGU Reusable Tote Bag is perfect for incorporating a lil bit of tiger into any and all outfits.

22. Team Tiger Patch

Have a beloved jean jacket? Iron the Mokuyobi Team Tiger Patch on it ASAP.

23. Tiger Slip Dress

I never want to wear anything besides this Plus Size Tiger Print Cami Dress ever again, TBH.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.