23 Fierce Animal Print Outfits So You Can Go FULL ‘Tiger King’

Bella Gerard
Photo: Forever 21, Netflix

When it comes to animal print-related fashion trends, it’s safe to say The Cheetah Girls walked so Tiger King could run. While binge-watchers everywhere have been captivated with Joe Exotic’s zany personality and the murder-mystery of what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, they’ve also been obsessed with the ~unique~ fashion within the series. The animal print clothing trend ignited by Tiger King has officially taken over, and while leopard print is always in style, tiger print might be giving it a run for its money in 2020. Still, animal prints of all varieties are cool right now, so grab your Carole Baskin best and get ready to dress up, tiger style. Rawr.

If bold patterns intimidate you, animal prints should definitely be your first foray into the world of statement dressing. Why, you ask? Unlike most polka dots, paids or zig zag prints you might come across at the mall, the majority of tiger stripes and cheetah prints are neutral in color, so you can pair them with black, brown or white without worrying about a potential clash. While Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin leaned towards more over-the-top animal print lewks, you can totally incorporate one or two tiger-inspired pieces into your wardrobe without looking like you just stepped out of a cub-petting sesh at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

If you’re ready to give the trend a whirl and embrace your inner big cat, read on for some stylish (and a few funky) animal-printed picks below, all guaranteed to help you look fierce AF.

1. Tiger Print Minidress

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Leith

Leith Minidress (was $45) $27
buy it

Throw on the Leith Minidress with some strappy black sandals and call it a night-out look.

 

2. Tiger Drawing Tee

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Project Social T

Project Social Leopard Boxy Tee $34
buy it

I can think of a million and one ways to wear this Project Social Leopard Boxy Tee.

 

3. Striped Chiffon Slip

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Chiffon Slip (was $58) $23
buy it

When it’s time to ~slip into something more comfortable~, consider the Savage X Fenty Striped Chiffon Slip.

 

4. Pink Tiger Sweatshirt

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Rails

Rails Theo Sweatshirt (was $138) $82.80
buy it

If you’re a girly girl at heart, you’ll love the pink tiger striping on the Rails Theo Sweatshirt.

 

5. Tiger PJs

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Chalmers

Chalmers Mia Pajamas $99
buy it

Dream sweet dreams of freeing all the tigers in captivity while wearing the Chalmers Mia Pajamas.

 

6. Cheetah Minidress

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Eggie

Eggie Victoria Dress $65
buy it

Tiger print is trending, but cheetah is still hip! This Eggie Victoria Dress proves it.

7. Tiger Leggings

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Sister Amy

Sister Amy Printed Leggings $13.89
buy it

I saw Carole Baskin compliment someone’s tiger leggings, so I bought the Sister Amy Printed Leggings.

 

8. Leopard Mesh Bra

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

We Are HAH

Who doesn’t love a bra that shows off your wild side? The We Are HAH Wired Adjustable Mesh Bra does exactly that.

9. Tiger Crop Top

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Forever 21

Tiger Striped Print Crop Top $17.90
buy it

The Tiger Striped Print Crop Top would look great with a black skirt or dark denim shorts on a summer night out.

10. Animal Print Slip-Ons

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Soda

Soda Preforated Slip On Sneakers $34.99
buy it

Consider these Soda Preforated Slip On Sneakers your new neutral. Wear them with everything.

11. Cheetah Crop Top & Bike Shorts

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Forever 21

Leopard Print Tank Top & Biker Shorts… $22
buy it

If you are into color, you’ll die for this Leopard Print Tank Top & Biker Shorts Set. So fierce.

12. Tiger Tote

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Orla Canvas Tote $128
buy it

I know tigers aren’t aqua in nature, but I’m still a fan of the pretty color combo on this Vince Camuto Orla Canvas Tote.

13. Cheetah Clutch

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Nordstrom

Barnet Woven Straw Clutch (was $69) $34.49
buy it

Pair the Barnet Woven Straw Clutch with any and all spring looks for a cheetahlicious touch.

 

14. Tiger Paw Slippers

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Japsom

Japsom Unisex House Monster Slippers $18.88
buy it

If you’re not wearing the Japsom Unisex House Monster Slippers around the house, then I feel bad for you.

 

15. Tiger Graphic Tee

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Wrangler

Oversized Tiger Graphic Tee (was $50) $30
buy it

Wear this Oversized Tiger Graphic Tee with your fave denim cutoffs and attract all the cool cats and kittens.

 

16. Animal Print Slides

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Melissa

Melissa Double-Strap Slides $65
buy it

In addition to being cute, the Melissa Double-Strap Slides are also comfortable AF.

 

17. Leopard Midi Skirt

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Eloquii

Soft Printed Midi Skirt $79.95
buy it

Ah, the Soft Printed Midi Skirt. Leopard midis will never not be cute.

18. Animal Print Bodysuit

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Verdusa

Verdusa Backless Bodysuit $16.98
buy it

I’m so into this Verdusa Backless Bodysuit paired with dark denim and a cropped leather jacket. Yes x 1000.

 

19. Animal Print Sandals

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Soda

SODA Espadrille Sandal $22.94
buy it

I love the way these SODA Espadrille Sandals mix cheetah and tiger prints in one shoe!

20. Faux-Wrap Tiger Dress

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Express

Tiger Print Wrap Dress (was $69.90) $19.97
buy it

The square neckline on this Tiger Print Wrap Dress makes it a standout in my book.

 

21. Cheetah Reusable Bag

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

BAGGU

BAGGU Reusable Tote Bag $12
buy it

The BAGGU Reusable Tote Bag is perfect for incorporating a lil bit of tiger into any and all outfits.

 

22. Team Tiger Patch

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Mokuyobi

Mokuyobi Team Tiger Patch $6
buy it

Have a beloved jean jacket? Iron the Mokuyobi Team Tiger Patch on it ASAP.

 

23. Tiger Slip Dress

STYLECASTER | animal print clothing trend, Tiger King

Forever 21

Plus Size Tiger Print Cami Dress $18
buy it

I never want to wear anything besides this Plus Size Tiger Print Cami Dress ever again, TBH.

 

