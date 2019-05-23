StyleCaster
Animal Prints Are Officially Available in Summer-Friendly Variations

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but animal prints for summer definitely are. Leopard prints, tiger stripes and the newly minted snakeskin feel so classically popular they’re basically neutrals—and though neutrals certainly have a home in any fall/winter wardrobe, summer is all about color. How could animal prints possibly fit into that?

But this summer, traditional fashion boundaries have been pushed. Sheer clothes are on the menu en masse, because to hell with the idea that clothes need to cover us up! Shell jewelry, tie-die tees and other pieces we could have DIYed at camp have been deemed veritably trendy, influencer-approved and even runway-ready. Smocked tops, jelly sandals and other relics from our youth are officially cool for adults to wear. The fashion industry is starring in its own rendition of Freaky Friday, so it’s really no surprise to see summer animal prints pervading the zeitgeist, our favorite retailers and (eventually) our closets.

By basically any measure, this is truly excellent news. Because our sartorial lives are better when seasonal lines blur—when we’re invited to whip our fall/winter favorites during spring/summer, and vice versa. Summer animal prints are ushering in a new era of versatility and flexibility; the movement is yours for the taking. All that’s left to do now is shop.

1. We the Free Printed Clarity Tee, $58 at Free People

A classic rendition—and one assuredly comfy enough to wear all summer long.

2. I.AM.GIA Kiki Pant, $150 at Revolve

An aughts-approved take on zebra print pants.

3. Want Cow Do You Do Shoulder Bag, $25 at Nasty Gal

Cow entered the zeitgeist earlier this year, and it promises to stick around for several months more.

4. You’ve Cat Another Thing Coming Leopard Cami Top, $12 at Nasty Gal

A classic animal print rendered in summer’s vibrant AF palette.

5. Animal Print Shirtdress, $69.90 at Zara

The perfect vibrant addition to any office wardrobe.

6. Denim x Alexander Wang Game Jacket, $495 at Revolve

Leave it to Alexander Wang to render snakeskin summer-friendly.

7. Animal Print Heeled Sandals, $49.90 at Zara

Isn’t it about time to re-up your strappy sandal collection?

8. Motel Maxine Flocked Animal Print Midi Slip Dress, $74 at Urban Outfitters

Fit for day-to-day and night-out wear, alike.

9. BDG Oversized Zebra Print Denim Trucker Jacket, $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

Further proof zebra stripes are chronically underrated.

10. Robby Kobo Leopard Print Silk Peplum Cami, $228 at Urban Outfitters

The slight peplum on this cami leaves it feeling all kinds of fresh.

11. Animal Print Mini City Bag, $29.90 at Zara

Summer’s neon obsession met 2019’s snakeskin preoccupation—and the result was as cute as you’d expect.

12. Flare Abouts Zebra Pants, $20 at Nasty Gal

Abstracted animal prints are on the menu, too.

13. Riley Snake Top, $15 at Nasty Gal

A top sure to play well with everything in your closet.

14. Tail All Leopard Shirtdress, $15 at Nasty Gal

The classic shirtdress was already cool, but this colorful animal print rendition leaves it feeling even cooler.

15. Long-Sleeve Snake Print Blouse, $36 at ASOS

If technicolor snake prints are wrong, we don’t want to be right.

16. Animal Print Leather Mules, $59.90 at Zara

A hyper-chic take on cow print.

17. In the Meow Leopard Top, $12 at Nasty Gal

Introducing: your new favorite going-out top. (Seriously, the styling options with this one are near-endless.)

18. The Time Is Meow Leopard Pants, $16 at Nasty Gal

An all-over animal print outfit that’s styled for you.

19. The East Order Sahara Slip Midi Skirt, $129 at Urban Outfitters

It was only a matter of time before slip skirts got the summer animal print treatment.

20. Snake the Mould Tailored Blazer, $45 at Nasty Gal

A blazer that’s as cool as you are. (Which is to say, pretty damn cool.)

21. What Difference Does It Snake Cami Top, $15 at Nasty Gal

Camis are always a good idea.

22. You’ve Cat Another Thing Coming Leopard Midi Skirt, $25 at Nasty Gal

It’s fun. It’s funky. And it’s sure to pair well with every tee you own.

23. Serpent the Day in Bed Snake Jacket, $40 at Nasty Gal

Everything about this snakeskin jacket—from its tone to its price tag—is covetable.

24. Matisse Leopard Print Wedge Sandals, $145 at Anthropologie

Statement shoes that won’t leave your feet crying after hour four of dancing.

25. Make It Contrast Pattern Shirt, $25 at Nasty Gal

Marbleized zebra stripes may very well be our new favorite thing.

26. Off-White Python Zipped Skirt, $1,560 at Revolve

Turn heads.

27. The Midnight Rambler Dress, $175 at Free People

An aughts-inspired dress that feels sexy—but not too sexy.

28. Motel Mesh Leopard Print Bike Short, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Bike shorts are fun. Bike shorts adorned with textured cheetah prints are, by every measure, more fun.

29. Leopard Lover Satin Top, $16 at Nasty Gal

How many animal print tie-front tops is too many animal print tie-front tops?

30. Got It Going Pyth-on Snake Mom Jeans, $30 at Nasty Gal

Is snakeskin the new lightwash?

31. Snake a Night of It Cropped Tee, $8 at Nasty Gal

A tee so comfy you’ll want to wear it everywhere—and so cute you actually probably could.

32. Whistles Animal Print Midi Skirt, $151 at ASOS

We’re not sure which animal print this is, but we love its not-so-obvious appeal.

33. Low-Heeled Animal Print Slide Sandals, $29.90 at Zara

For the shopper who loves snakeskin so much they want it in every shade.

34. LNA Leopard Print V-Neck Cropped Top, $86 at Urban Outfitters

A no-fail silhouette in a no-fail print. Seriously, you could wear this one for decades to come.

35. Tie-Front Animal Print Minimal Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

A must-have addition to any statement wardrobe.

36. Double Circle Dalmatian Print Belt, $10 at Nasty Gal

Because statement belts deserve a shout-out, too.

37. Piper Leopard Print Slide Sandals, $23 at Lulus

Leave it to leopard print to make summer slides even more covetable.

38. Mixed Animal Print Oversized Shirt, $87 at ASOS

Because animal prints definitely deserve a place in your 9-to-5 rotation.

39. Your Hiss Is My Command Snake Midi Dress, $25 at Nasty Gal

Quite possibly the trendiest little number in the zeitgeist right now.

40. Want Fangs to You Snake Belt Crossbody Bag, $15 at Nasty Gal

Perfect for festival season—or statement-making everyday wear.

41. Snake Me Down Crop Top and Wide-Leg Pants Set, $30 at Nasty Gal

The only going-out look you need this summer.

42. Contrast Seam Hyper Animal Mesh T-Shirt, $29 at ASOS

An animal print top that makes the most of summer’s love of all things camp.

43. Motel Ahena Sparkly Animal Print Tie-Back Top, $46 at Urban Outfitters

Cute and very on-trend.

44. Flowy Animal Print Trench Coat, $89.90 at Zara

For breezy summer days—and continued wear during every other season.

45. Animal Print Knit Top, $39.90 at Zara

Fun, and fit for pairing with anything.

46. Do You Foal Zebra Shirtdress, $20 at Nasty Gal

Are we the only ones in love with every abstracted zebra print we’ve come across this season?

47. Animal Print Box Bag, $39.90 at Zara

Crossbodies are a must during the summer.

48. Cowl-Neck Cow Print Satin Cami, $32 at ASOS

Go full maximalist and layer cow on top of cow—on top of cow.

49. Warehouse Mixed Animal Print Midi Slip Dress, $89 at ASOS

Patchwork and animal prints are a surprising match made in heaven.

50. Obey Relaxed Animal Print Overalls, $151 at ASOS

Overalls are a summer must—and these are all kinds of fun.

51. Snake a Vacation Sarong Skirt, $15 at Nasty Gal

Fodder for your next vacation Instagram.

52. Motel Leopard Print Pique Tie-Front Blouse, $59 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect summer layering piece—or standalone aughts-y blouse.

53. Animal Print Clutch, $29.90 at Zara

A snakeskin clutch that fully understands your love of color.

54. Walk on the Wild Side Zebra Midi Skirt, $18 at Nasty Gal

Over the course of this shopping guide, we’ve become low-key convinced that zebra stripes are the best animal print around.

55. Motel Exclusive Alba Flocked Leopard Print Romper, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Millennial pink, cheetah-print, bike short romper might be a mouthful—but it’s cute AF, so get used to saying it.

56. Curve Cropped Long-Sleeve Tiger Print Shirt, $40 at ASOS

A shirt so full of styling potential you could probably get away with wearing it every day.

57. It’s Toe Use Faux Leather Snake Boots, $40 at Nasty Gal

Booties can totally be summer-friendly.

58. Superdown Paloma Cowl-Back Dress, $98 at Revolve

Date night awaits.

59. Mimi Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Mesh, colorful and covered in snake prints—a trendy trifecta, if we’ve ever seen one.

60. Neon Rose Botanical Animal Print Relaxed Shirtdress, $25.50 at ASOS

Because the choice between tropical prints and animal prints isn’t one you should ever be forced to make.

61. Far and Wild Animal Shirt, $25 at Nasty Gal

Our button-down obsession knows no bounds.

62. Want I Hiss You Were Here Snake Crossbody Bag, $16 at Nasty Gal

The more summer crossbodies, the better—right?

63. Cat Walk Leopard Midi Dress, $35 at Nasty Gal

Monochrome animal prints are absolutely a thing.

 

