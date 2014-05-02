The 20 Cutest Animal Instagram Accounts

When we say that everyone is on Instagram, we literally mean everyone—pets included. Lately, our feeds have been filled with various animals who miraculously learned how to work a smartphone, spell, type, and use filters, and they’re pretty damn cute.
You might be thinking “why?” or “that’s dumb” or “what’s the point?” but after seeing these animal Instagram accounts, you’ll probably start to understand why certain ones are so popular, they have over 400k followers!
Click through the slideshow and make sure to follow all these adorable animal Instagram accounts to brighten your day.
Instagram: @_whataboutbob_
Meet the Instagram account of "exotic bros" Bob & Kevin. Grumpy cat, who?
Instagram: @barkleysircharles
This Seattle based French Bulldog has the biggest smile ever. If you're looking for something to brighten your dog, his Instagram account is your answer.
Instagram: @blinddogjack
Jack is blind and has survived cancer but that doesn't stop Jack from being the happiest little dog on the planet. Follow him on Instagram to see all his big smiles.
Instagram: @corgnelius
Corgnelius is the account filled with photos of two Pembroke Welsh Corgi brothers who reside in Los Angeles, CA. Check out their Instagram for short legs and big smiles.
Instagram: @darcytheflyinghedgehog
While dogs and cats are incredibly cute, we never thought we'd "ooh" and "aww" over a hedgehog but Darcy totally makes us swoon—oh, and she has over over 413k followers.
Instagram: @dearbeta
Beta is a French Bulldog located in London, England. If dogs, could talk we met he'd have the cutest little British accent to follow with his good looks.
Instagram: @digbyvanwinkle
What's funnier than two grumpy dogs wearing clothes? Answer: Basically nothing.
Instagram: @dog_dada
With over 153k Instagram followers, this little puppy is too easy to fall in love with. If you looked up the definition of "puppy face" in the dictionary, you'd see her face for sure.
Instagram: @jermzlee
Norm is just a normal pug, yanno, casually taking selfies. Nothing out of the ordinary.
Instagram: @mensweardog
You know, just a dog casually wearing mens clothes (and modeling them better than some mens models if we might add).
Instagram: @otterthepitbull
We have a seriously hard time believing that "all pit bulls are dangerous" after seeing Otter the Pit Bull. Otter was adopted and now fashionably resides in Philly.
Instagram: @piratepugjack
Have you ever seen a happier one-eyed pug? Probably not. And all 17k of his followers probably think of the same thing.
Instagram: @princessmonstertruck
This awesome little rescue cat has "all teeth no bite"—and teeth is what makes this cat so unique. Her intense under bite will have you smiling for days.
Instagram: @pudgethecat
All we have to say is Pudge's bio is as follows: "I'm a girl & my mustache is better than yours".
Instagram: @riobluebostonterrier
Rio, a female Blue Boston Terrier from Los Angeles, CA, may or may not be the most adorable Boston Terrier ever. And maybe the most popular since she has over 48k followers on Instagram!
Instagram: @smooshblog
Smoosh is a 9 year old exotic shorthair adoptee based in Bloomington, IN. Obviously, her hobbies include hanging out in boxes, sleeping, and eating treats.
Instagram: @thiswildidea
This pup is too cute for words—that's why his Instagram is so perfect. You'll get to his all the adventures he goes on like walks through the woods or eating a pizza.
Instagram: @trotterpup
Trotter claims to be "Fat & sassy" and Ms. Piggy is her spirit animal. How appropriate for a French Bulldog based in San Francisco with a face this cute?
Instagram: @tunameltsmyheart
With over 784k followers, Tuna truly has taken over Instgram with his adorable face. How can you resist?!