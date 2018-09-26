StyleCaster
Share

Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked For

What's hot
StyleCaster

Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked For

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked For
37 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Some facet of traditional adulthood typically involves getting a pet. I’ve yet to reach this stage—mostly because one of my roommates is allergic to cats (my animal of choice) and because my boyfriend seems to think an animal “needs to be able to kill you” to be worth having.

Those of us who don’t yet (or can’t ever) have pets, though, can take solace in a strangely delightful new home decor trend: animal decor. And, no, I don’t mean mere leopard-print pillows—I’m talking full-on leopard figurine table lamps.

MORE: 23 Statement Mirrors Your Home (and Your Budget) Will Love

I’m not sure who first decided home interiors should resemble zoos, safaris or other wildlife-centric environments. But someone did, and the decision stuck. Now, all kinds of retailers (namely, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie) have stocked their home departments with mirrors that look like curled-up snakes, vases that look like lions and candle holders that look like dogs.

I assumed this story would be a hard one to shop for. But the home decor scene is, in fact, so thoroughly pervaded with animal-inspired stuff that I found nearly a hundred worthy items and had to cut way back during the editing process.

MORE:  Make Your Home Feel Like a Museum with These 21 Gallery Wall Templates

Perhaps you’re charmed by this fun little fad, or perhaps you find it kitschy in a not-so-cute way. Regardless, you can’t make a sweeping accusation that no animal decor is cute; there’s simply too much of it for it to all be bad. Engage with it for a few minutes, and you might find it surprisingly chic—a whimsical addition to any home or apartment in need of a little rejuvenation.

Ahead, you’ll find the 37 pieces of animal decor that made the cut—and maybe you’ll find a piece (or two) worth adding to your own home.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 37
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Leopard Table Lamp

Basically a bedside safari.

Leopard table lamp, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Leopard Wall Art

Poster? Print? Homage to the great outdoors?

Leopard wall art, $148 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Pavo Side Table

Surprisingly elegant—you know, for a bird table.

Pavo side table, $398 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Palace Portrait Chair

Did someone say throne?

Palace portrait chair, $550 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Katie Kimmel Kitty Large Vase

A vase that looks just as cute empty as it does full.

Katie Kimmel kitty large vase, $125 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Snake Turquoise Mirror

Subtle. Well, subtle enough.

Snake turquoise mirror, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Handcarved Menagerie Owl Chair

Imagine surrounding your dining room table with these. (There's also a rabbit version, a woodpecker version and a deer version.)

Handcarved menagerie owl chair, $898 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Tiger Stemless Champagne Flutes

You'll feel especially badass sipping champagne from these tiger-adorned glasses.

Tiger stemless champagne flutes, $25 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Cat Himalayan Salt Lamp

For the person who loves cats (or Himalayan salt lamps) so much they want a cat-shape Himalayan salt lamp.

Cat Himalayan salt lamp, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Handcarved Streamlet Nightstand

Also available in three-drawer-dresser and six-drawer-dresser from.

Handcarved streamlet nightstand, $698 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Panther Walking Wall Art

Art that pairs well with anything.

Panther walking wall art, $138 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Tiger Wooden Mirror

A little fiercer than your average mirror.

Tiger wooden mirror, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Faux Hide Bath Mat

A (faux) cowhide—for your bathroom.

Faux hide bath mat, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Seal Bookends

The cutest little bookends you ever did see.

Seal bookends, $38 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Handcarved Menagerie Deer Armchair

Told you it came in deer form.

Handcarved menagerie deer armchair, $998 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Leopard Series Wall Art

Badass wall art that will dress up any room.

Leopard series wall art, $828 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Little Mouse Card Holder

The perfect adorable addition to any charcuterie plate.

Little mouse card holder, $8 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Palace Portrait Rug

A statement rug you won't be able to stop staring at.

Palace portrait rug, $720 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Large Tiger Planter

Craft a jungle in your living room with these surprisingly large planters.

Large tiger planter, $189 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Tiger Metal Catchall Dish

A catchall dish for your trinkets, baubles and knickknacks.

Tiger metal catchall dish, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Snake Metal Table Lamp

For the decorator who won't be frightened by a snake peering at them every morning.

Snake metal table lamp, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Lilibet Platter

Can't you see the tea party now?

Lilibet platter, $42 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Tiger Flag Tapestry

A tapestry that doesn't feel excessively collegiate.

Tiger flag tapestry, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Snake Incense Holder

Because you need something to hold your incense.

Snake incense holder, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Sardine Cheese Board

Why not splurge on an elegant cheese board? (And at $38–68, is it even really a splurge?)

Sardine cheese board, $38–68 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Animalia Coasters

Coasters you'll actually look forward to putting out.

Animalia coasters, $78 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Lion Vase

Perfect with big plants—or standalone leaves.

Lion vase, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Flamingo Shower Curtain

Every bathroom deserves a pop of color (or two).

Flamingo shower curtain, $148 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Dapper Animal Salad Plates

Plates so cute you'll start looking for excuses to make salad.

Dapper animal salad plates, $10 at West Elm

Photo: West Elm.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Tiered Crane Sculpture

A sculpture that doubles as a catchall dish (or a few catchall dishes).

Tiered crane sculpture, $328 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Leopard Sheet Set

They'll go with any comforter.

Leopard sheet set, $58–198 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Watchdog Tieback

Tie back your curtains in style with these lean critters.

Watchdog tieback, $68 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Lilibet Side Plate

So cute we can't even pick a favorite.

Lilibet side plate, $12 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Gilded Hare Lamp Ensemble

Perfect for any room in need of a little whimsy.

Gilded hare lamp ensemble, $398 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Andrea Lauren Tiger Shower Curtain

So you can feel like you're taking a safari every time you hop in the shower.

Andrea Lauren tiger shower curtain, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Animal Alphabet Monogram Mug

Every single one of these is weird and wonderful.

Animal alphabet monogram mug, $5 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Terrier Taper Holder

To add a little fun to an otherwise fancy affair.

Terrier taper holder, $24 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Beauty Wellness Brands Women Should Know

The Beauty Wellness Brands Women Should Know
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
  • STYLECASTER | Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked for
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share