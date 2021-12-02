Our Favorite Nintendo Switch Game Just Got Even Better Thanks to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC

Scroll To See More Images

This article was created by StyleCaster for Nintendo.

We all remember what it was like during the beginning of quarantine when we were all playing the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons game, right? It provided an escape from what was going on in real life, and I’m sure many are eternally grateful for the role Nintendo had in keeping them occupied and entertained during those first few months and beyond because admit it, its games are just downright fun! (not to mention they’re great for carrying on the go for portable play, so you can bring the Nintendo Switch system whenever, wherever). And now, with the launch of the game’s free 2.0 update, which came out on November 5, many people are still enjoying the beloved Nintendo title.

But it gets better. In addition to this free update, there is also a paid downloadable content called Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise. In this paid DLC, you’ll have the chance to join Lottie and the Paradise Planning team. In your new role, you’ll travel to a chain of charming islands in an archipelago where you can design vacation homes, decorate island facilities – like a school and a restaurant – and discover new ways to create and personalize as you gain experience designing dream vacation homes for your clients.

How Do I Get The DLC?

There are two ways to get the DLC. The first option is by purchasing it on Nintendo.com for $24.99 MSRP* but keep in mind, you must own the full version of the game to play the DLC (sold separately). The second option is to purchase a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. If you have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can download the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC at no additional cost, as well as have access to additional benefits like access to a library of classic Nintendo 64™ and SEGA Genesis games! An Individual Membership will cost $49.99 for 12 months, while a Family Membership will cost $79.99 for 12 months.

What Can I Do With Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise?

In the new paid DLC, you can help create vacation homes for clients on a variety of all-new resort islands. And once you find one that matches your client’s vision, you can start designing and make their vacation dreams come true. In addition, you can also add personalized touches to the client’s resort island — from home exteriors and interiors, the yard and even customize the weather to either be sunny or rainy. And according to Nintendo, you can handpick the picture-book spot for your resort creation and use the Paradise Planning team’s expansive inventory to deck out vacation homes without being limited to your own inventory, recipes, or resources.

As you design more vacation homes for your clients, facilities like a café and school will open up around the Paradise Planning office. And if you’re looking to boost your design skills, you can even up your design game on your own island. These design options can be acquired while working as a Paradise Planning team member, which can be used on your island as they become available. They range from building partition walls and pillars and setting the mood with lighting to adding soundscapes to both your residents’ homes and your own.

Is It Worth It?

Even though the DLC came out not too long ago, people have taken to social media, proclaiming their love for Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise. One person even tweeted, “I’m having so much heckin [sic] fun with the Animal Crossing #HappyHomeParadise DLC.” If you want to try it out, I personally think it’s worth a shot! Plus, one of the best features of the DLC is that it makes it easy to share your masterpieces with friends** by taking in-game photos of your designs and adding them to your portfolio. And who knows, you may even get more requests to create vacation homes when you show your work to other characters!

*Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Actual price may vary.

**Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online.