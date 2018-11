Name: Ania Trubalska

Agency: Supreme

Hometown: Lublin/Poland

Most Incredible Model Moment: When I am in the most beautiful places in the world, get money for being there, and am having fun in front of the camera

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: Iris Strubegger (model) / Marc Jacobs

Describe your uniform: Usually I wear jeans (my favorite are from Diesel), sneakers and t-shirts from Marc by Marc Jacobs

Photo Credit: Joey D’Arco