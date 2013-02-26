Angry Young Man: A Complete Guide to Kanye West’s Outbursts, Disses, And Tantrums

By now, it’s common knowledge that rapper, designer, and self-proclaimed genius Kanye West is a very passionate man—in every regard. When it comes to style, he’s notoriously over-the-top with a penchant for leather kilts and Margiela masks. When it comes to love, he has eyes for only one woman (Kim Kardashian, in case you don’t have Internet access)—so much so that she’s the only person he follows on Twitter, where he’s known for his infamous rants.

And when it comes to his music, he’s a noted perfectionist, slaving away in the studio until he gets it just right. While we can’t blame the man for having opinions, his passionate and wildly opinionated spirit often gets him in hot water, most recently evidenced off-color remarks made this past weekend. In the spirit of everyone’s favorite angry young man, we’ve recounted some of Kanye’s most major outbursts for your reference.

-At a London concert this past Saturday, West broke out in a freestyle where he gave President Barack Obama a less-than-flattering shout out. “I don’t give a f–k what the president’s got to say,” West rapped, proving that there’s only one leader he looks up to: Himself.

-While in Paris—also this past weekend—West addressed the crowd at one of his concerts, stating: “There’s no motherf–king awards or sponsorships or none of that sh-t that can stop the dedication to bringing y’all that real sh-t,” which has been perceived by many online to be a thinly-veiled attack against the Grammy Awards, and his fellow artists who go after major sponsorship deals.

-Jay-Z got the brunt of it at the same Paris concert, when West rapped: “I got love for Hov but I ain’t f–king with that ‘Suit & Tie,'” a reference to Jay-Z’s new track with Justin Timberlake. It was also just announced that Jay-Z and Timberlake would be touring together—which West previously did with Jay-Z—so it’s hard not to read this comment as a display of petty jealousy.

-Last December during a concert, West was overcome with emotion and began asking the audience to continuously make some noise for his “baby mama.” Although this was a happy outburst, West started vocally riffing and ultimately sounded somewhat crazy—even though everyone in the audience seemed thrilled for the couple.

-In October, two months before the KimYe baby bomb dropped, the happy couple were having dinner in Miami at a restaurant across the street from where Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush was breaking bread with his pregnant girlfriend. A female paparazzo began hassling West about Bush, and he allegedly lunged at her in anger, before making a quick departure in a Rolls-Royce.

-At a June 2012 concert, West was less than thrilled when a fan pointed a laser at him onstage. “You see this guy right here with the green laser? Don’t f–k up everybody’s show … It’s not a f–king game!” A video showed the crowd erupting into boos. “You gonna get f–ked up, kicked out, and all that sh–t. Chill the f–k out,” West continued.

-West is a true style-setter, whether or not you agree with his fashion choices (chances are, he probably won’t agree with some of yours). Back in May, he went on a Twitter rampage, stating: “I hate button-up shirts with hoodies. I hate hoodies with sport coats. I hate sport coats with button-up shirts, jeans and dress shoes. I hate khaki trench coats with jeans and off-brand work out sneakers. I hate big-ass striped scarves.”

-In his track “Cold,” released in April as part of his collaboration album Cruel Summer, he targeted his girlfriend Kardashian’s estranged husband, NBA player Kris Humphries. “And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/Around the same time she had fell in love with him/Well that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thang/Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team,” he rapped, referencing the fact that Humphries plays for the Nets, a basketball team partially owned by Jay-Z. His aggressive tone offended Humphries, who eventually had the last laugh when the Nets extended his contract, tweeting: “lucky I didn’t have Jay drop me from the team. lol!”

-In a performance at Milwaukee Summerfest in June 2011, West attacked record execs and head honchos in the industry in an onstage rant, stating: “They won’t let real artists be artists. They want some commercialized yes-men sitting in their motherf–king seat letting the bulls–t go down year after year after year.” Yes, he had a point, but there was certainly a better way to deliver it.

-By the end of 2010, West—who had fallen out of the public’s good graces for reason’s you’ll see below—was accepted again thanks to his critically lauded album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. One track in particular, “Blame Game,” got the public’s attention thanks to a crazy rant at the end delivered by Chris Rock. The intense section of the song was targeted at West’s ex Amber Rose, who had just started to date now-fiance Wiz Khalifa. It hurled accusations at the new couple, and clearly showed that West felt that he made Amber Rose and that she was nothing without him. “Who the f–k taught you to put them Jimmy Choos on?” was one of the more notable lines.

-In November 2010, Matt Lauer probed West on “The Today Show” about a number of pressing issues, and West happily complied with responses. That is until Lauer aired a video of the Taylor Swift incident (see below). A grumpy and defensive West threw a mini temper tantrum, proving that he maybe wasn’t ready to own up to his actions.

-Of course, Kanye’s most infamous outburst occurred at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2009, when Taylor Swift took the stage to accept an award for Best Female Video, and West immediately bum-rushed the podium. “I’m sorry, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” he drunkenly shouted, causing a wave of controversy and violent public hatred towards him that took well over a year to die down.

Photo via Nick Knight