Angelina Jumps in the Designer Ring; True Blood Cast Gets Naked

Angelina Jolie. Photo: Mike Marsland, WireImage

If you’re in the camp that finds Angelina Jolie’s red carpet stylings a bit bo-ring, you’ll be pleased to know that rumors of her design endeavors have nothing to do with adults. The actress is said to be working on a kids line with proceeds going towards the Jolie-Pitt foundation. (Elle UK)

Sookie, Bill and Eric are naked and bloody on the upcoming cover of Rolling Stone. It’s disturbing, yet weirdly hot much like True Blood itself. (Perez Hilton)



Photo: Rolling Stone September 2010 cover

Barneys’ Simon Doonan designed Halloween costumes called “Costume Couture” in collaboration with Target, set to debut September 12. We don’t think we’ve been this excited for a collaboration since Alex Wang hung out at the Gap! (Refinery 29)

And in not as fun fashion news, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is starting a fashion line called 222. Sorry all of you recent design school grads, apparently you should have been working on your vocals instead. (WWD)

Wait no more! Those Olivia Palermo for Roberta Freymann bib necklaces are finally out. But be willing to drop a couple hundo to get your hands on them. (Grazia Daily)

Being an “it” girl really pays its dividends lately. Leigh Lezark, sometimes DJ, more times party goer and front row fixture, has just signed to be the new face of DKNY jeans. (Catwalk Queen)

American Apparel is in over $120 million in debt, may get unlisted from the NY stock exchange and is being questioned on some shaky accounting practices. Could it be the end for the house of lam leggings? (NY Mag)

TWITTER:

RT @kanyewest That’s lovely what is that velvet??? http://twitpic.com/2fn9x2

Is Kanye quoting Billy Crystal?



RT @AnnabelTollman At Stella sample sale and woman in front of me is asking if she has to pay tax if she pays cash. #itsguccigroupdonthaggle

Um, we just want to know where this alleged sample sale is please.

RT @JustJared Heidi Montag says her late plastic surgeon “changed the world.” http://goo.gl/fb/4Mh88

We don’t speak ill of the dead, so we’ll just let you come to your own conclusions on this one.

RT @MillaJovovich This is hilarious! I’ve got 2 ppl putting a wig on me, 1 girl doing the nails on my left hand and I’m typing w my right! I shld go! Lol!

That’s how we get ready every morning too.

RT @cmbenz *Stylist’s own* is the most major/hilarious credit. #notavailable #goodluck

Agreed, and that’s always what we gravitate towards in editorials sadly.

More Celebrity News:

Celebrity Dirty Laundry