Angelina Jolie’s Jewelry Collection is Mad Expensive

This is not one of your typical celebrity-turned-designer stints. But then again, has Angelina Jolie ever been typical? Aside from her roles as A-list actress, mother of six and more or less wife to Brad Pitt, the ever-evolving Angelina is now a jewelry designer. But dont expect to find her bling popping up on QVC or HSN anytime soon. The collection, Style of Jolie, is a fine jewelry line with bold gemstones at the focal point of each design ( la her emerald earrings at the 2009 Oscars) on display for viewing by invitation only at Juliens Auction House in Beverly Hills.

The jewels will be sold through Robert Procop, Jolies collaborator for the project and all the proceeds will go to the Education Partnership for Children of Conflict charity. Click through to see some of the pieces in the Style of Jolie collection.

Images via DailyMail and Robert Procop.