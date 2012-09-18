The Woman Behind Angelina Jolie’s Leg-Baring Dress on How to Dress Like A Celebrity

When it comes to nailing down the perfect red carpet look, it’s no secret that Hollywood’s elite typically enlist some help. Case in point: Celebrity stylist Jen Rade, whose client roster includes Katherine McPhee, Pink and Angelina Jolie (yes, she was responsible for choosing that Atelier Versace leg-baring number above). So it’s understandable that T.J. Maxx and Marshalls tapped Rade as their latest spokesperson to dispense her knowledge to the masses.

Taking into account that it’s her job to have her finger on fashion’s pulse, we were interested to get her take on the fall trends she’s most excited to shop, her styling secrets and, of course, her top tips on dressing like a celebrity. Read on to get the scoop!

StyleCaster: There were a number of different trends seen on the fall runways. Which ones do you think almost every woman can test and succeed in wearing well?

Jen Rabe: The black-and-white combination — whether in suiting or printed pieces– like blouses and dresses. And adding the color oxblood or some red to an outfit. This can be done in many ways from subtle [approaches] like oxblood suede ballet flats to a more bold choice like a great rich red pencil skirt or dress. Or gold and other metallics! Metallics look good on everyone.

What general trends are you loving for fall?

Leather! Leggings, jackets, dresses, skirts … so many options! Menswear-inspired pieces! Chunky knits! And did I say leather?

What item are you dying to purchase for yourself for fall?

The coziest cashmere sweater I can find! I’ll be treasure hunting through various T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores for something awesome for sure!

How do you approach styling a client for a red carpet? Any styling secrets for pre-award show?

I just try to find the best piece for the person and the event. And have a back-up dress in case of emergency or change-of-mind.

What current celebrity has personal style that you admire?

Rachel Bilson, Kate Moss, Lou Doillon, MK & Ashley Olsen

What trend do you wish would go away already?

Anything with tacky printed graphics like crowns, lions, crosses, vines, etc … !

Any tips on how to dress like a celebrity?

Pick a few [celebrities] whose style you like and then take pictures of their outfits with you when you go shopping. I would suggest T.J. Maxx and Marshalls because you can find on-trend designer merchandise for way less than department stores. They have every cool brand a person could want and you get way more bang for your buck due to their smart buying process.

Any general styling secrets?

My theory is that everything can’t be something. You need a lot of nothings to make your statement pieces stand out.

Courtesy photo of Jen Rade