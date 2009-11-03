Angelina Jolie Shops Stella McCartney’s Gap Kids Collection with Shiloh

The new and oh-so-adorable collection for Stella McCartney is in stores now, and is getting the seal of approval from Angelina Jolie. She recently took her daughter Shiloh with her to GapKids to shop the collection.

After picking up two complete outfits right off the mannequins, Angelina purchased a bunch of Gap watches for the rest of the Brangelina crew. Spending close to $500, Angelia’s purchase proves that McCartney’s line is worth being bought by, well, everyone. If Angelia’s leaving the house to pick up some of the children’s clothes, then you know it’s something worth taking a look at.