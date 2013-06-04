To Discuss: Is Saint Laurent Angelina Jolie’s New Versace?

When Angelina Jolie first stepped out in an boho-style olive green chiffon dress at the Women of The World Summit in New York wearing a look from Hedi Slimane‘s inaugural Spring 2013 collection for Saint Laurent in April, it was a slight departure from her typical structured-but-sexy red carpet fashion choices.

Thinking it could be a one-off (Saint Laurent is a highly of-the-moment label), we put it behind us, only to notice that last Sunday—weeks after bravely revealing that she had a double mastectomy in a New York Times oped—Jolie returned to the spotlight on the arm of her fiancé Brad Pitt to promote his new flick “World War Z” in another Saint Laurent dress (this time, it was black with sheer cutouts.)

That clearly wasn’t the end of Jolie’s Saint Laurent streak, as just last night, the 37-year-old actress joined Pitt at the film’s Paris premiere clad in an exquisitely tailored black pantsuit and pussy-bow blouse from the French label, which got us thinking: Is Saint Laurent her new Versace?

Although Jolie didn’t have any contractual obligations to Versace, she became synonymous with the label, regularly wearing sexy gowns by the Italian brand on red carpets. Of course, her most notorious Versace moment is perhaps the Atelier Versace dress with that dramatic leg-baring slit she wore at the 2012 Oscars—but she was a devotee to the label long before that.

Established actresses have long been known to align themselves with a particular designer (Renee Zellweger and Carolina Herrera, Jennifer Aniston and Valentino, Halle Berry and Elie Saab, to name a few), and Angelina was certainly loyal to Versace.

However, it appears the actress is slowly starting to move away from the brand’s overtly va-va-voom aesthetic and instead is embracing a chicer, more mature way of dressing. Whether this is due to her age, the fact that she has 6 children, or that she’s simply looking to experiment with new looks, it’s clear she’s got a thing for Saint Laurent—and we’re curious to see if the pattern continues.

What do you think of Jolie’s evolving style? Click through the slideshow above to take a look at some of her most notable Versace and Saint Laurent moments!

