Angelina Jolie Wows in Saint Laurent On First Post-Surgery Red Carpet

Following headline-making news last month when she revealed via a New York Times op ed that she had underwent a preventative double mastectomy to minimize her chance of breast cancer, it’s safe to say the world was waiting to see what Angelina Jolie‘s next move was, and last night the 37-year-old actress made a triumphant return to the red carpet at the London premiere of her partner Brad Pitt‘s flick “World War Z” clad in a custom black Saint Laurent gown.

We were glad to see that—in spite of what’s going on in her personal life—Jolie kept true to her bombshell aesthetic on the red carpet, as the form-fitting gown featured sexy sheer cutouts. However, Jolie kept her hair and accessories understated, making it clear that she was there to support her man and had no intention of stealing the show.

This isn’t the first time Jolie has worn Hedi Slimane‘s designs for Saint Laurent: Back in April, she chose an olive green dress with a black cape and a tassel necklace—something that’s become one of Slimane’s trademarks.

It’s rare that Jolie makes a red carpet appearance, but when she does, she’s always one of the most talked-about celebrities there—and last night was no exception.

What do you think of Angelina Jolie’s first post-surgery red carpet?

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Angelina Jolie Bravely Reveals She Had A Double Mastectomy

Angelina Jolie is Latest Star to Wear Saint Laurent

Brad Pitt Alludes to ‘Wasting Away’ During Marriage to Jennifer Aniston