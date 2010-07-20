Angelina Jolie Rocks The ‘Salt’ Premiere, But Was She Best Dressed?

Naomi Watts, Angelina Jolie, Amber Heard. Photos L to R: Jason Merritt, Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt, Getty Images | Photo courtesy of Marchesa

It seems that all of the ladies pulled out the glam big guns for the Hollywood premier of Salt last night, but only one actually stars in the film: the one and only Ms. Angelina Jolie. Perhaps Naomi Watts and Amber Heard didn’t make the casting cut because they don’t have the same ass kicking-prowess as the mom of six. But does that mean that the raven-haired stunner wins the red carpet battle of the best dressed girl as well? Read on to find out.



Naomi Watts may rarely do round-kicks in her films but this one of a kind gunmetal strapless silver sequined cocktail dress from the Gucci cruise collection is quite bad-ass. Paired with Gucci silver high heel sandals with horsebit detail , the actress and mom seems to have found her edgy side. We’re loving the Mulholland Drive star’s blunt long bob and side swept bangs, and that new icy blond is perfection against her pale complexion.



We love Naomi’s sleek new ‘do. Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage

Amber Heard is definitely a new kid on the block compared to these Hollywood heavy weights, but she takes a stunning turn in a nude strapless lace cocktail dress with empire bow by red carpet favorite Marchesa nonetheless. The lingerie-inspired frock seems tailor made for the Stepfather actress, and she stays in line with the demure vibe with a laidback updo, red nails and sky high Brian Atwood nude platform pumps.

We’re prone to think Brad was a fan of his lady’s slinky black sequin mini by Giorgio Armani. It’s not often that Angie shows some leg, but here she’s proving she should do so more often. The Alexander actress showed her softer side as well with cascading waves and pretty blush pumps. The rest of her look is decidedly low key, letting that statement dress have its moment.



One gorgeous couple: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Photo: Jeff Vespa, WireImage

It seems Amber has won our sartorial hearts, if not yet our Fandango ticket purchases. We’re loving her retro meets modern Marchesa look, though we’d claim there isn’t a loser in site. Who do you think deserves to come out on top? Let us know in the comments!

Related: Shopping For Angelina Jolie – Get Brad’s Girl’s Sophisticated Earth Mother Vibe