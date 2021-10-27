Angelina Jolie Just Hinted at Whether She’s More Than ‘Friends’ With The Weeknd

Are they or aren’t they? Angelina Jolie’s response to The Weeknd’s dating rumors may give us a hint about the nature of their relationship—whether that’s as “friends” or something more.

Angelina, 46, was asked about The Weeknd, 30, during a recent episode of E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, October 25. During the appearance, the Academy Award winner answered questions alongside her Eternals co-star, Salma Hayek, to promote the upcoming Marvel film. One question subtly alluded to the “Blinding Lights” singer himself: “Your kids are at the age where they have opinions, so I have to know: were they more excited that you were in the Eternals or that you are friends with The Weeknd?” the interviewer asked. In the clip, which you can see here, Angelina smiled at the question before offering a response centered around her children. “They’re very excited about this film if that’s what you’re asking,” she replied, before repeating, “They’re very excited about this film.”

The Maleficent actress and the “You Right” singer first sparked dating rumors in June 2021 after they were spotted at dinner together. Page Six reported at the time that Angelina and The Weeknd dined at the same restaurant for several hours together before they were photographed leaving separately as to not be seen together. (See the photos here.) According to a source who spoke to the site, the pair weren’t “trying to hide” their rumored date, which could be related to The Weeknd’s plan to transition to acting. “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” the insider said at the time. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

And this wasn’t the only time Angie and The Weeknd were spotted out to dinner together. According to The Daily Mail, Angelina and The Weeknd were seen at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica in September 2021, where they were seated in a private section for 2.5 hours. This time around, however, the actress and singer were reportedly headed in the same direction after their dinner. According to the site, Angelina and The Weeknd ended up taking his black SUV back to his home in Bel-Air after their outing.