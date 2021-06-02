Angelina Jolie Will Apparently ‘Never Forgive’ Brad Pitt For Their ‘Bitter’ Custody Battle

Not over. Angelina Jolie’s response to Brad Pitt’s custody decision hints that she didn’t expect the judge to rule in the favor of her ex-husband.

Judge John Ouderkirk ruled in May 2021 to award Pitt joint custody in his and Jolie’s five-year-long custody battle over their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The former couple, who got engaged in 2012 and married in 2014, have been in a court battle over the custody of their kids since their separation in September 2016.

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 2, that Jolie is “bitterly disappointed” by the judge’s decision and “will never forgive” Pitt for how their relationship went down. “Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility,” the insider. “The decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals.”

The insider continued, “She will never forgive him.” The source also noted that Jolie plans to use “everything she’s got” to appeal the decision. “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail,” the source said.

Before the decision, Jolie attempted to remove Ouderkirk from the case, claiming in August 2020 that the judge didn’t disclose “ongoing business and professional relationships” with Pitt and his legal team. In May 2021, she also claimed that the judge refused to let her and Pitt’s children testify, which hurt her case. “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” Jolie’s legal team said, according to documents filed on May 24.

In March 2021, Maddox, who is Pitt and Jolie’s only child over 18, testified against his father. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Maddox’s testimony “wasn’t very flattering toward” his father. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the insider said. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

As for Pitt’s reaction to the custody decision, Us Weekly’s source claims that the Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor knows that Jolie will try to appeal the ruling. “But he’s done letting her call the shots,”the insider said. “He wishes Angie no harm. His door is open if she wants to be civil.”