Angelina Jolie Will Receive an Honorary Oscar This Year

Just in case you were one of the few who doubted Angelina Jolie‘s commitment to humanitarian work, you’re about to be proven completely wrong. The 38-year-old actress, mother of six, and fiancee of one Brad Pitt will be receiving an actual Academy Award for her philanthropy this year.

Now, Oscars are generally all about acting—Angie already has one of those bad boys for his role as a troubled sociopath with a penchant for peroxide in 1999’s “Girl, Interrupted”—but every year, the Academy acknowledges actors with strong commitments to improving society.

Jolie will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governors Awards on November 16, alongside fellow philanthropists Angela Lansbury, Steve Martin, and Piero Tosi. Specifically, she’s being celebrated for her work with the United Nations, where she serves as a Special Envoy. Basically, the woman is a damn saint—and she deserves an award just for dealing with years of tabloid scrutiny for reportedly being Pitt’s other woman during his marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

Then again, Aniston probably deserves an award of her own for all the negative headlines she’s had to sift through.

This exciting news comes after a triumphant year for the starlet, who bravely revealed she underwent a double mastectomy back in May in a New York Times op-ed. Since then, she’s regained her health, and even made some serious red carpet wins, turning up in Saint Laurent, which seems to be her latest favorite designer.

Frankly, this news just gets us excited that awards season will be upon us sooner than we think!

What do you think of Angie’s honorary Oscar?

