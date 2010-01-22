Angelina Jolie News: Rumored Affair Denied!

Thankfully, Angelina Jolie is not cheating on Brad Pitt. The supposed affair was rumored to have been between Jolie and her dialect coach, Howard Samuelsohn and was said to have happened while filming her new movie, Salt, due to hit theaters July 23, 2010. Samuelsohn stated today: “I’m 5’6″, I’m 51 years old, and I’ve never been to The Waldorf [Astoria Hotel in New York, where the alleged affair occurred]…I would like for someone to get the word out. [The story] is total bullshit.”

If we think back on Jolie’s past conquests, a solid case could be made for the affair, BUT, we’re pretty sure she’s gotten past that maneating stage (or at least we hope).

Need a refresher of Jolie’s past lovers? Check out our list of all the hotties-gone-heartbroken (minus Pitt, of course):

Jonny Lee Miller



Billy Bob Thornton



Jenny Shimizu



Timothy Hutton



Val Kilmer



Brad Pitt



