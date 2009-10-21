Angelina Jolie News: Actress in Talks with Ridley Scott to Star in Film About Gucci Fashion Dynasty

Producer Ridley Scott has something new in the works, due to start filming in 2010–Gucci, a drama about murder and decadence in the Gucci fashion dynasty dating back to the glitz and glamour of the ’70s and ’80s, when the family was selling over $500 million in goods. Scott has chosen no other than starlet Angelina Jolie to play the femme fatale role as Patrizia Reggiano, who was sentenced to 29 years in jail for plotting the murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci. Apparently Maurizio got a little power hungry and wanted to assume Gucci founder, Guccio Gucci‘s position as head of the family business. Based on the fact that Maurizio was gunned down in front of his Milan apartment in 1995 probably means not too many people wanted him in charge.

The script is still being developed, but it sounds like the plot can’t get much thicker. We can’t wait to see Jolie play this devious role in Gucci. What else is up-and-coming for Jolie? She is likely to star in The Tourist with Sam Worthington–a Spyglass thriller that has Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck in line to direct starting early next year. Keep your eyes peeled for these dramatic thrillers; we’re sure they’ll be worth your while, especially with Angelina thrown into the mix.