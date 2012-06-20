Angelina Jolie Looks Like The Perfect Villain in “Maleficent”

While Angelina Jolie is generally known for all of her “do-gooder” activities (you know, like being the Goodwill Ambassador and looking to end world hunger and all), she can seriously play evil. We’ve seen her twisted side in films like Gia and Girl, Interrupted and we’re about to see it again in the upcoming flick Maleficent.

We were first introduced to the character of Maleficent in the Disney classic Sleeping Beauty, but this revamp turns the focus around to Sleeping Beauty’s crazy arch nemesis. Jolie’s trademark sharp features and stunning pale skin make for the perfect (not to mention chic) villain, as you can see in the recently-released photo above. Oh, and did we mention the princess will be played by none other than Elle Fanning? Talk about perfect casting! With a slew of disappointing movies based on fairytales polluting the box office (we won’t name names), this will be a welcome addition to the 2014 season.

If that sneak peek doesn’t satisfy your craving, check out Angie in her full Maleficent garb here.