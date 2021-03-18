Angelina Jolie’s Son Just Testified Against Brad Pitt in Their Custody Case & Wants to Change His Last Name

Sharing his piece. Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox testified against Brad Pitt as part of his parents’ ongoing custody battle, Us Weekly reports. The 19-year-old college student’s testimony was reportedly less than “flattering.”

“Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told Us on March 18. The insider went on to note that the couple’s eldest son wants to drop his father’s last name. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the source explained. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

News of Maddox’s testimony comes just one day after Angelina filed court documents under seal, where she claimed she could provide “proof and authority in support” of Brad’s alleged domestic violence. The papers state that both Angelina and her children are willing to testify, though a separate document indicates that both Brad and Angelina must grant the court permission to involve their minor children—Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12—in the proceedings. The exes also share two adult children, including Maddox and 17-year-old Pax, who require no parental consent to testify in the trial.

On March 17, a source described Angelina’s filing as an attempt to change the “narrative” surrounding her custody case. “This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case.” The insider added, “No one else knows what she might say now, but that background is important.”

Brad was previously accused and later dismissed of child abuse in 2016, following an alleged incident between Pitt and Maddox on the family’s private plane. The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigated the altercation, interviewing both the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor, his then-wife Angelina, and their six children.

The organization “cleared him of any child abuse allegations almost immediately,” an insider explained to Us. “The case remained open out of an abundance of caution because the department took the matter seriously, and in the almost two years of monitored visitation, there was not one instance that caused any alarm bells to go off.”