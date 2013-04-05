Angelina Jolie is Latest Star to Wear Saint Laurent

Last night, Angelina Jolie made a rare red carpet appearance at the Annual Women of The World Summit in New York wearing a look from Hedi Slimane‘s inaugural Spring 2013 collection for Saint Laurent. The boho-style chiffon dress left many fashion critics divided; while her taking a risk was certainly appreciated, it veered far from Jolie’s trademark style, which is usually characterized by more classic-looking styles from designers like L’Wren Scott and Versace.

Seeing any star in Saint Laurent is worth mentioning, considering the buzz around Slimane’s presence at the label—from his decision to drop “Yves” from the iconic brand’s name to his first two collections, which have earned mixed reviews (with passionate opinions on both sides). Interestingly, relatively few stars have worn the label on the red carpet, but those who have all have major fashion cache, like Kate Moss and Salma Hayek (whose husband François-Henri Pinault is the chief executive of PPR, the group that owns Saint Laurent).

It’s no secret that aligning a brand with a celebrity helps raise awareness—which in turn translates to press, red carpet exposure, and of course, sales. Luxury brands, however, have quite differing relationships with star clientele. While some designers are incredibly proactive with making sure their creations are seen on the industry’s most A-list faces, other brands tend to be a bit more selective when it comes to who they dress.

For example, Dior has some of the most prominent celebrities in the industry representing them—including Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, and Marion Cotillard. Clearly, Slimane and Saint Laurent are similarly fascinated by celebrity, though in a different way. Take, for example, the recent Saint Laurent Music Project, which features a slew of rockers like Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson. However, either the label is much more exclusive about who they dress or star-stylists aren’t crazy about Slimane’s creations, since the label’s collections haven’t yet had a surge of appearances on the red carpet circuit.

