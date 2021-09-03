Angelina Jolie Just Shared a Rare Photo of Her Kids After Revealing She ‘Feared’ For Them Around Brad

It’s rare that fans get to see Angelina Jolie’s kids, which makes The Maleficent star’s recent Instagram post all the more special. The Oscar-winning actress decided to share some sweet photos of two of her children on social media, which you can see below.

The mother of six took to social media on Friday, September 3, with a gallery of photos celebrating her family’s favorite books of the summer—and of course, her kids made a cameo in the process. In one photo, Angelina’s eldest daughter, 16-year-old Zahara, can be seen smiling as she reads Toni Morrison’s 1970 novel, The Bluest Eye.

The second photo, meanwhile, features 15-year-old Shiloh reading The Dark Lady, a young adult novel by Akala published in April 2021. “End of #summerreading,” Angelina captioned the photos. “These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours.”

This rare glimpse at Angelina Jolie’s kids landed on social media the same day an interview with the actress was published by The Guardian, in which the actress alluded to worrying about “the safety of her children” during her marriage to Brad Pitt. When asked if she ever feared for her kids, Angelina responded, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.” In addition to Zahara and Shiloh, the Those Who Wish Me Dead star shares kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 17 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

While Angelina told the outlet that she “can’t speak about” the situation directly due to her ongoing legal battle with the 57-year-old Once Upon a Time actor, she still “confirmed by nodding that she was alluding to her divorce and the allegations of domestic abuse she made against Pitt,” The Guardian reports.

In May 2021, Brad was temporarily granted increased custody of his five kids who are still minors. This leaves out the couple’s eldest son, Maddox, who at 19 is legally an adult and was not subject to his parents’ custody trial. Angelina, however, went on to appeal Brad’s custody ruling. A California appeals court sided with her in July 2021, agreeing that the private judge presiding over her and Brad’s custody case should be disqualified—a decision that means that their lengthy legal battle, which was previously nearing an end, is starting all over again.

When asked about the toll her custody battle has taken on her, the actress admitted she was “broken” by her recent experiences. “I want us to heal and be peaceful,” she told The Guardian, referring to “all” of her family, “including” her ex-husband Brad. “We’ll always be a family,” she added.