Angelina Jolie’s Kids Might’ve Already Met The Weeknd 2 Weeks After Their Rumored Date

Unlikely introductions. Angelina Jolie’s kids and The Weeknd may have met two weeks after the Maleficent star and the “Starboy” singer’s rumored date.

The Weeknd, Jolie and her daughters, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, all attended poet Mustafa’s private show in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 10, according to HollywoodLife. Though they weren’t photographed together, The Weeknd and Jolie were both seen at the event. The Weeknd was photographed standing with a group of friends, while Jolie was photographed watching the show with her daughters. (See the photos here.)

The event comes two weeks after reports that Jolie and The Weeknd went to dinner together at Giorgio Baldi, a popular celebrity restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Page Six reported at the time that Jolie and The Weeknd dined for several hours at the restaurant befor they were photographed leaving separately as to not be seen together. For the dinner, Jolie wore a black silk dress and a tan trench coat, while The Weeknd dressed more casual in an all-denim look with black boots. (See the photos here.)

A source told Page six at the time that Jolie and The Weeknd weren’t “trying to hide” their rumored date, which could be related to The Weeknd’s plan to transition to acting. “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” the insider said. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

So are The Weeknd and Jolie dating? Well, according to a source for Us Weekly, their dinner was a business meeting and not a romantic date. “Angelina and The Weeknd had a business meeting,” the insider said. “It had to do with their HBO shows. They got along great, but there is nothing romantic happening between the two of them.”

Jolie’s dinner with The Weeknd came two weeks after Jolie reunited with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in June. At the time, Jolie—who was married to the British actor from 1996 to 1999—was photographed arriving at Miller’s apartment in Dumbo, Brooklyn, with an expensive bottle of Peter Michael wine. Jolie was in New York City at the time with her six kids—Shiloh, Vivienne, 12, Maddox, 19, Zahara, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12—to celebrate her belated 46th birthday. Jolie shares her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

A source told The Sun at the time that Jolie described Miller to her kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, as her “first love” and that she even introduced Miller to one of her youngest children, Knox. “On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire,” the insider said. “Knox is a sweet kid, and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with.”

The insider continued, “[Jonny is a] guy she’s always spoken so fondly about. They only hung out for a short while at Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well.