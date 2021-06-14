Angelina Jolie Just Reunited With Her Ex-Husband After Appealing Brad Pitt’s Custody Win 

Round two? Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller may be back together as the Maleficent actress’ custody case with her other ex-husband, Brad Pitt, continues.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Jolie was seen arriving at Miller’s apartment in Dumbo, Brooklyn, on the night of Friday, June 11, for what looked like a date. The Oscar winner was photographed in a tan trench coat and a face mask with a Louis Vuitton bag and a bottle of Peter Michael wine, which retails for more than $200 a pop.

According to Page Six, Jolie arrived at Miller’s home by herself without a bodyguard and left three hours later at around 10:30 p.m. Jolie was in New York City for a belated birthday celebration. (She turned 46 on June 4.) She arrived in NYC on June 7 with all seven of her kids with Pitt: Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 12, Maddox, 19, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12.

Jolie and Miller—a British actor best known for his roles in 1996’s Trainspotting and CBS’ Elementary—met in 1995 after starring together in the movie Hackers. They married in March 1996 when Jolie was just 20 years old. Their wedding made headlines at the time as Jolie used her own blood to write Miller’s name on the back of a white shirt she borrowed from him for the nuptials.

However, their marriage didn’t last long. The former couple separated in September 1997 and filed for divorce in 1999. In a past interview with the Calgary Sun, Jolie revealed that she and Miller continue to be friends and had an amicable split. “Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit,” she said at the time. In a 2004 interview with B magazine, Jolie called her divorce from Miller “probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

Since her split from Miller, Jolie has remarried twice. She was married to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003, and to Pitt from 2014 to 2019. Miller, for his part, was married to Law & Order star Michelle Hicks from 2008 to 2018. Jolie’s reunion with Miller comes a week after she filed to appeal Pitt’s joint custody win of their six minor children. “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” Jolie’s lawyers stated, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press.

The filing also claims that the judge “refused to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate.” In California, minors over 14 are permitted to testify in custody cases if the judge allows, which means Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh were all eligible to testify.

A source told People in May that testimonies in Jolie and Pitt’s custody case came from “witnesses, experts, people who have been with the kids” but not the kids themselves. “[The] children’s voices were heard, but they just didn’t testify themselves,” the insider continued.

Pitt was awarded joint custody of his and Jolie’s kids in May after a five-year custody battle. A source told Us Weekly in June Jolie is “bitterly disappointed” by the judge’s decision and “will never forgive” Pitt for how their relationship went down. “Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility,” the insider. “The decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals.”

The insider continued, “She will never forgive him.” The source also noted that Jolie plans to use “everything she’s got” to appeal the decision. “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail,” the source said.