Angelina Jolie Just Visited Her Ex-Husband Again—& Introduced Him to Her & Brad’s Son

Just days after reuniting with him in New York City, Angelina Jolie’s ex Jonny Lee Miller has met Pax—the 17-year-old son she shares with her other ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actress, 46, reportedly met up with Miller, 48, at his apartment in Brooklyn for the second time in a week on Tuesday, June 15. Only this time, she brought along one of her eldest sons, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, to meet Miller during their visit. According to photos published by the Daily Mail, Jolie and her son were seen entering the building in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, where they spent approximately the next hour. Pax and Jolie were also escorted by security at the time, per the Daily Mail.

This marks a different kind of visit for the Oscar winner, who was previously seen arriving at Miller’s apartment sans security just days earlier on Friday, June 11, for what appeared to be a date. Photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six at the time show Jolie entering the building in a trench coat and bearing a gift: A pricey bottle of Peter Michael wine, which retails for over $200. According to Page Six, Jolie spent about three hours at Miller’s apartment before leaving at approximately 10:30 p.m. The actress was already in the city prior to her visit to celebrate her birthday with all six of her kids—Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—whom she currently shares joint custody of with her ex, Brad Pitt.

These back-to-back visits are sure to spark some speculation that Miller and Jolie are back together following their split over two decades ago. The former couple met in 1995 after starring together in the movie Hackers and eventually got married in March 1996 when Jolie was just 20 years old (for their wedding, the Lara Croft actress famously wrote her name in blood on the back of one of Miller’s shirts, but that’s another story entirely.) Following their marriage, however, the pair’s relationship only lasted for another year. They separated in September 1997 and ultimately filed for divorce in 1999.

Though their marriage didn’t last, Jolie has always spoken fondly of her relationship with Miller. Once, during an interview with Calgary Sun, Jolie revealed that she and Miller were still friends—and she wasn’t ruling out the possibility of getting remarried. “Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit,” she said at the time. “We were living side by side, but we had separate lives. I wanted more for him than I could give. He deserves more than I am prepared to give at this time in my life, but there is a very good possibility that we could get married again some time in the future.”

Could that future be now? For what it’s worth, Miller is also single after splitting from Law & Order star Michele Hicks in 2018. So, anything’s possible!