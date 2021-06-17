Angelina Jolie Is ‘Reconnecting’ With Her Ex-Husband—She’s Always ‘Spoken Fondly’ of Him

After she was spotted visiting her ex-husband at his apartment, fans are officially wondering if Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller are back together at this point.

Jolie, 46, and Miller, 48, first met in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers and were married by March 1996. Their union didn’t last: The former couple separated in 1997 and ultimately filed for divorce in 1999. Over 20 years since their split, however, the pair are now reportedly “reconnecting,” according to the US Sun. (Sounds like another couple we know.)

News of their reunion comes just days after the Maleficent actress was photographed visiting Miller’s apartment building in New York City in early June. Photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six at the time show Jolie entering his building in a trench coat and carrying a pricey bottle of Peter Michael wine, which retails for over $200. According to Page Six, Jolie spent about three hours at Miller’s apartment before leaving at approximately 10:30 p.m. But this wasn’t the only visit she paid to him!

The actress was already in the city celebrating her birthday with all six of her kids—Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—whom she currently shares joint custody of with her ex, Brad Pitt. According to a source who spoke to the US Sun, Jolie decided to make the most of her time in NYC by introducing some of her children to her “first love,” Miller: “On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire,” a source claimed to the newspaper on Thursday, June 17. “Knox is a sweet kid, and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with.”

Following her initial visit, Jolie returned to Miller’s apartment with her son Pax so that he could meet the “guy she’s always spoken so fondly about.” The insider explained, “They only hung out for a short while at Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well.” Photos published by the Daily Mail confirm the visit, as Jolie and her son were seen entering the building in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, where they spent approximately the next hour.

“Angie is very happy because Pax keeps making noise about moving to New York someday soon, maybe even for school,” the source continued. “She’s glad he’ll have someone she trusts around for him to go to for advice or just to see a friendly face.”

The Those Who Wish Me Dead star also “wanted to give her kids an educational trip to the big city, and she wanted to spend some time reconnecting with Jonny, too,” the insider added. So, is it possible we have another Bennifer 2.0 situation on our hands? Only time will tell!