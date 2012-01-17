Angelina Jolie Isn’t The Only One That Likes Pretty Boys

Ok, so we know this is a broad assumption, but we’re just going to go ahead and take some liberties. Most of fashion’s most lauded heartthrobs have some rather feminine qualities. Jared Leto, vintage Leonardo DiCaprio circa Romeo & Juliet, and Ed Westwick all have the uncanny ability to make a fashion girl swoon with their delicate-but-kinda-scruffy looks.

According to a study done by St. Andrews University in Scotland, girls who attended all-girl schools are more likely to find boys with slightly feminine features attractive. Considering the fashion industry is dominated by women and androgynous male models (thinkAndrej Pejic), it’s no wonder that we can compare our lives to an all-girls school — minus the uniforms, of course.

So next time you start to drool over the guy in eyeliner and Givenchy skinny jeans, you know why. We wonder if this helps explain why Angelina Jolie thinks Brad Pitt is prettier than her. Just a thought.