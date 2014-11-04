Angelina Jolie is ‘Open’ to a Career in Politics

Angelina Jolie opens up about her political aspirations, her new film “Unbroken,” and how she really feels about being married to Brad Pitt in the December issue of Vanity Fair.

“Perfectly Awesome!” is how she’s described on the cover, and with a face like that, who are we to disagree? In an interview with VF’s Janine Di Giovanni, Angelina gets unusually candid: Talking through tears about the life of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic runner-turned-WWII hero and the subject of “Unbroken,” describing her kids’ contribution to her surprise August nuptials (it was more than just the dress), and making an interesting declaration about a future in politics. Check out the highlights below:

On her new title as Mrs. Brad Pitt: “It does feel different. It feels nice to be husband and wife.”

On the vows their kids’ wrote for them: “They did not expect us never to fight, but they made us promise to always say, ‘Sorry,’ if we do. So they said, ‘Do you?,’ and we said, ‘We do!’ ”

On whether a career in politics is in her future: “When you work as a humanitarian, you are conscious that politics have to be considered. Because if you really want to make an extreme change, then you have a responsibility. But I honestly don’t know in what role I would be more useful—I am conscious of what I do for a living, and that [could] make it less possible.”

However, her statements may have been premature. In a later meeting with Di Giovanni, she’s asked point-blank if she sees herself pursuing a life in politics, diplomacy, or public service. Jolie responds, “I am open.”

On showing parts of her film “Unbroken” to the man whose story its based on: “It was an extremely moving experience. To watch someone watching their own life . . . someone so physically strong . . . and they are at the stage where their body is giving up.”

On “By The Sea,” a film she’s preparing to direct and star with Brad Pitt: “A few friends asked if we were crazy . . . [A film about] a married couple going through some difficulties . . . and I’m directing him.”

You can read Angelina’s full interview when the issue hits newsstands later this month.