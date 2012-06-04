Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: 37 Pictures Of Hollywood’s Hottest Ice Queen

It’s no secret to my friends that I don’t exactly see eye-to-eye with Angelina Jolie. After all, I’m a celebrity editor, so you know what that means. I live and die by the weekly tabloids and have no choice but to believe some of the salacious gossip that is printed. Thus in my mind, Angie is a quasi-homewrecker who ruined America’s sweetheart Jennifer Aniston‘s life.

Okay, I know it’s not that simple. No one will ever know what really went down in the complicated marriage between Jennifer and Brad Pitt. They were young, they were silly and maybe they were a little too fond of the “margaritas nights” she used to gush about to press. But that’s not what we’re here to talk about. It’s Angie’s birthday today, and instead of focusing on the negative, let’s talk about the positive.

In my lifetime, I don’t think I’ve seen any celebrity who has been more devoted to her philanthropic causes than Miss Jolie. She’s come a long way from her blood vial sippin’ days, and turned into an amazing mother and inspiration. However, there’s one thing that’s for sure: she’s a complete Ice Queen. Her trademark glare is infamous on the red carpets. Thus, in honor of Angie’s 37th year of life, I’ve composed a gallery of her iciest looks. Click through the gallery above and revel in her freezing cold glamour.

Oh, and please enjoy the humorous graphic.