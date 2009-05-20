Angelina Jolie Goes Nude in Versace

Brad Pitt and Diane Kruger’s Inglourious Basterds finally premiered at the 62nd annual Cannes International Film Festival tonight. Angelina Jolie accompanied Brad on the red carpet, whose designer of choice for the big night was none other than Tom Ford. The Oscar winning actress looked classically beautiful in a one-sleeved nude colored Versace Gown from the fall 2008 collection, very soft waves, and red lips. Angelina is known to play it safe on the red carpet, but it’s hard to go wrong when you’re as stunning as she is. What do you think?

But seriosuly though, how in love do Brad and Angelina look?