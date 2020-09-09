Angelina Jolie Is ‘Furious’ Brad Pitt Vacationed With His New Girlfriend at Their Wedding Venue

Just days after his French getaway, Angelina Jolie is “furious” Brad Pitt took Nicole Poturalski to their wedding venue. This reaction comes mere weeks after earlier reports claiming that the Maleficient star, 45, was initially unbothered by the news that her ex-husband, 56, started dating German model Poturalski, 27, who goes by Nico Mary. But it seems Pitt’s latest date idea may have struck a nerve.

In August 2020, rumors of Pitt and Poturalski’s relationship reached a peak when the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor was spotted with the model on a romantic trip in the South of France. The pair reportedly met up in Paris before boarding a private jet to Chateau Miraval, a winery that Pitt happens to co-own with his ex-wife, Jolie. The property, which the pair paid an estimated $67 million for, has come up in their divorce hearings ever since their split in 2016 after two years of marriage. And speaking of marriage: the chateau also happens to be the venue where Pitt and Jolie initially tied the knot in August of 2014. Which is where things get even more awkward.

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

And according to a separate source with The Mirror, Pitt’s expectation wasn’t far off at all. The Salt actress is reportedly “furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low.”

“It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life,” adds the outlet’s source. “The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it.”

This doesn’t sound like it will make things any less contentious for Pitt and Jolie, who are still in the middle of some pretty heated (albeit delayed) divorce proceedings.