Angelina Reportedly Accused Brad of Pouring Beer on Her & Telling Her She’s ‘F—ing Up’ Their Family in a FBI Lawsuit

On the record. It’s confirmed that Angelina Jolie filed an FBI report against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Sources reported that the anonymous filing under Jane Doe was actually Angelina Jolie after various context clues within the report.

According to Puck, who obtained the sealed documents, the Eternals actress filed the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI to get information about the altercation between her family and her ex-husband. The file claims that Brad spilled beer on Angelina and that he grabbed Angelina by the shoulders and shook her violently while yelling, “You’re f***ing up this family.” The event happened on the same flight where Angelina claimed that Brad assaulted their son, Maddox, in 2016.

The FOIA report was filed anonymously under Jane Doe in April 2022, who was already heavily suspected to be Angelina. It was “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.” The reasoning behind the lawsuit was “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.”

“Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children,” the report continued. The lawsuit was also pursued to “better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.”

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

Doe filed the claim with lawyer Amanda Kramer who said of the report, “I am unable to comment on the identity of Jane Doe, who has sought to preserve the family’s privacy.” In regards to the lawsuit itself, she justified, ”Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for health and trauma care and legal protections for their children and themselves.”

A source told People at the time of the altercation on the plane, Brad was allegedly “drunk,” the insider claimed, “and there was an argument between him and Angelina.” According to the source, the eldest son stepped in and “there was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

During their custody trial in March 2021, Maddox testified against his father. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Maddox’s testimony “wasn’t very flattering toward” his father. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the insider said. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”